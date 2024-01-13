Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a Secret Method of Communicating with Each Other While in Public

Imagine this: you’re out, trying to communicate something to your spouse, and the entire world is watching you, analyzing you, employing the skills of lip readers and body language experts to deduce what you’re saying and what you’re not saying. Exhausting, no? Well, that’s life for the Prince and Princess of Wales every time they step outside of their Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage.
William and Kate—together for 20-plus years, and half of their lives—don’t know any other way, really. The blinding glare of the spotlight has always been on them, all the way back to the early aughts. So, naturally, the couple has managed to find a way to handle it, with The Mirror reporting that they “have developed a secret method of communicating with each other whilst attending official engagements when many eyes are upon them.”
Body language expert (see? Their services are employed all the time) Darren Stanton told the outlet that the two have long shared a private shorthand that has allowed them to grow in confidence. Though Kate—who will celebrate 13 years married to William in April and, vis a vis, 13 years as a senior working royal—has relaxed into her royal role and is confident and self-assured, that wasn’t always the case. In the early days, she was more shy, timid, and cautious (who among us can really blame her?) and as such developed a secret communication method with William, Stanton said.
“Kate’s confidence has grown dramatically in recent years,” Stanton said. “When Kate was first introduced as a public figure, we would see her play with her hair a lot and look to William for support during joint interviews or events. We would see this from William, too, as they both wanted reassurance from each other. There’s a sense they weren’t very confident early on and looking into each other’s eyes was their way of checking in with each other. They both wanted to feel at ease.”
These days, Kate has adopted a “subtle confidence,” Stanton said, and nerves no longer seem to get the better of either of them, he said. “In more recent years, Kate hasn’t shown any signs of nervousness or a need for reassurance from William,” Stanton said. “Her confidence has grown massively. We get a sense she’s happy to be there and wants to prove she’s here to get on with her job. She has an inner strength and is very motivated to do the best she can. This is shown through holding her head high, being active in conversations, and engaging in strong eye contact with people she’s never met before. Kate didn’t have this confidence previously, and the confidence she has is quite stable.”
He added of this confidence that “It’s not too overwhelming, and it’s clear her role comes naturally to her. Kate always has strong eye contact with anyone she’s communicating with and never comes across as slouched. She rarely crosses her arms, either—and that is normally a giveaway of someone feeling out of place with a lack of confidence.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Margot Robbie Pays Sartorial Homage to Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in Vintage Chanel
Robbie’s red carpet focus has shifted from Barbie, Barbie, Barbie to honoring yet another fellow blonde beauty.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Is This Lindsay Lohan's Best Glam of All Time?
*Everything* is working.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Blake Lively Is a Redhead for Her Role In 'It Ends with Us'
New hair color, new (controversial) film.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Prince Harry Complained About His Childhood Bedroom Being “Far Smaller, Less Luxurious” Than Older Brother Prince William’s
But still, my dude, you lived in a literal palace.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
After Giving His Wife Some “Awful” Gifts in the Past, Prince William Made Up for It by Gifting Princess Kate £121K in Jewelry
Jewelry makes one forget a multitude of gaffes.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Feels “Guilty and Angry” Because Attacks on Princess Kate Break a Promise He Made to Her Parents, Michael and Carole Middleton
“There’s obviously a lot of baggage that comes with this.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Turns 42 on Tuesday, and for the Occasion Could Be Getting a Big Promotion Within the Firm
Even to someone with the prestigious Princess of Wales title, this would be a huge honor.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
TikTok Is Convinced It Has Figured Out the Secret to Kate Middleton’s Flawless Bangs
It’s almost staggeringly simple.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Is Apparently Closer to Princess Kate Than He Is His Own Son, Prince William
Charles spoke of his “beloved daughter-in-law” during a recent royal tour.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Dolly Parton Turned Down an Invitation From Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales
"She wasn't going to promote my rock album."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Kate Middleton Was Just As In On Carole Middleton’s Grand Plan for Kate to Meet (and Fall In Love With) Prince William, Royal Historian Says
Despite what ‘The Crown’ portrays, “Kate did not resist. They decided together.”
By Rachel Burchfield