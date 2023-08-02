Prince William Once Again Pokes Fun at His Hair Loss in New Video Promoting a Cause Close to His Heart

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
We love someone who can poke fun and laugh at themselves, and Prince William has always been the king of self-deprecation. Per People, William made a crack about his hair loss in a video this week, appearing on the latest episode of Sorted Food on YouTube to highlight the innovation of three 2022 Earthshot Prize winners. William and David Attenborough founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020, which awards five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. Each winner receives a £1 million grant to continue their work; the prize was first awarded in 2021, with plans to run annually until 2030.
“I don’t know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it’s an initiative I started about two years ago now, although it’s been about four years in the making,” William said. “I had hair when it started.”
After his quip, the Prince of Wales added “It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems.”
This isn’t the first time William has joked about his hair loss. During a 2017 stop at Spitalfields Crypt Trust—a holistic recovery service for those dealing with complex drug and alcohol addictions and, often, homelessness—he told a neighborhood hairstylist “I don’t have much hair. I can’t give you much business.”
The new video, People reports, is a launch of Earthshot Prize’s partnership with YouTube. “Announced in May, the two-year partnership will see the Earthshot Prize work with the streaming platform to produce content which inspires users to drive actions against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world,” the outlet reports.
Of his initiative, William said “We liked the idea that this is a big deal, this is something we really need to aim for.” He said in the clip that “it’s about saving the planet” and added “and there’s many people out there who want us to move to the next planet already, and I’m like, ‘Hang on, let’s not give up on this planet yet. We’ve got a good thing going here. Let’s not give up on it just yet!’”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
