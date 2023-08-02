Prince William Once Again Pokes Fun at His Hair Loss in New Video Promoting a Cause Close to His Heart

Of The Earthshot Prize, William said of its founding “I had hair when it started.”

Prince William
published

We love someone who can poke fun and laugh at themselves, and Prince William has always been the king of self-deprecation. Per People, William made a crack about his hair loss in a video this week, appearing on the latest episode of Sorted Food on YouTube to highlight the innovation of three 2022 Earthshot Prize winners. William and David Attenborough founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020, which awards five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. Each winner receives a £1 million grant to continue their work; the prize was first awarded in 2021, with plans to run annually until 2030.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it’s an initiative I started about two years ago now, although it’s been about four years in the making,” William said. “I had hair when it started.”

Prince William takes part in a walkabout

After his quip, the Prince of Wales added “It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems.”

This isn’t the first time William has joked about his hair loss. During a 2017 stop at Spitalfields Crypt Trust—a holistic recovery service for those dealing with complex drug and alcohol addictions and, often, homelessness—he told a neighborhood hairstylist “I don’t have much hair. I can’t give you much business.”

Prince William in a suit, expressive with his hands

The new video, People reports, is a launch of Earthshot Prize’s partnership with YouTube. “Announced in May, the two-year partnership will see the Earthshot Prize work with the streaming platform to produce content which inspires users to drive actions against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world,” the outlet reports.

Prince William

Of his initiative, William said “We liked the idea that this is a big deal, this is something we really need to aim for.” He said in the clip that “it’s about saving the planet” and added “and there’s many people out there who want us to move to the next planet already, and I’m like, ‘Hang on, let’s not give up on this planet yet. We’ve got a good thing going here. Let’s not give up on it just yet!’”

