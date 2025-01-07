Prince William Is the "Ultimate Nepo Baby," According to Spice Girl Mel B's Daughter Phoenix

The nepo baby discourse just got a whole lot more regal. Phoenix Brown, who is the daughter of Spice Girls icon Mel B, is presenting a new documentary about nepotism, and she's using Prince William as a prime example.

The Channel 4 documentary Born in the Limelight—Nepo Babies: Untold examines the impact of nepotism, as well as the way that so-called "nepo babies" are treated by the general public. Brown labeled Prince William as the "ultimate nepo baby," and questioned why his counterparts like Brooklyn Beckham received significantly more hate than the royal.

Is Prince William the "ultimate nepo baby"? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an article for the Radio Times, Brown gave her perspective on the nepo baby argument. "As the daughter of a Spice Girl, I've been called a 'nepo baby' many times," she explained. "I'm working towards being a successful DJ and presenter—and I can't deny that having Mel B as my mom has opened a few doors."

Brown also wrote about the "rising anger" she'd perceived, "almost to the point of obsession on social media," aimed at the children of celebrities. "The term has increasingly toxic connotations," she wrote. "But the questions are why, and is the toxicity misplaced? Even when nepo babies are great at their job—and many are—they face a backlash fueled by misunderstanding, jealousy or resentment."

"The term has increasingly toxic connotations," Brown said. (Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images))

Brown admitted that being the daughter of a member of the Spice Girls had undoubtedly helped her career. "Nepo babies must acknowledge that we're handed opportunities faster than most people," she wrote for the Radio Times. "As my mom says in the documentary, she came from a working-class background and had no one to open doors for her." Brown also noted that it was her mom's hard work that had allowed her to start building her own role within the entertainment industry. "To not respect that would be silly," she explained. "However, if I wasn't good at my job I wouldn't be able to keep it—I'd be fired."

The DJ and presenter also highlighted the fact that the lives of famous people aren't necessarily as glamorous as people might assume. "Real life is rather different, there are downsides," Brown noted. "Growing up, I faced hate just because my family was in the public eye. It's awkward to have your parents' private life in the press—or, in my case, even asked about by a teacher."

