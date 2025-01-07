Prince William Is the "Ultimate Nepo Baby," According to Spice Girl Mel B's Daughter Phoenix

"There's been rising anger in recent years—almost to the point of obsession on social media."

Prince William wears a tuxedo, and Spice Girls singer Mel B poses with her daughter Phoenix Brown
(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool)
The nepo baby discourse just got a whole lot more regal. Phoenix Brown, who is the daughter of Spice Girls icon Mel B, is presenting a new documentary about nepotism, and she's using Prince William as a prime example.

The Channel 4 documentary Born in the LimelightNepo Babies: Untold examines the impact of nepotism, as well as the way that so-called "nepo babies" are treated by the general public. Brown labeled Prince William as the "ultimate nepo baby," and questioned why his counterparts like Brooklyn Beckham received significantly more hate than the royal.

Kate Middleton wearing a maroon suit and pink blouse holding flowers walking next to Prince William leaving a building

Is Prince William the "ultimate nepo baby"?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an article for the Radio Times, Brown gave her perspective on the nepo baby argument. "As the daughter of a Spice Girl, I've been called a 'nepo baby' many times," she explained. "I'm working towards being a successful DJ and presenter—and I can't deny that having Mel B as my mom has opened a few doors."

Brown also wrote about the "rising anger" she'd perceived, "almost to the point of obsession on social media," aimed at the children of celebrities. "The term has increasingly toxic connotations," she wrote. "But the questions are why, and is the toxicity misplaced? Even when nepo babies are great at their job—and many are—they face a backlash fueled by misunderstanding, jealousy or resentment."

Mel B's daughter Phoenix Brown poses with her Spice Girls icon mom at a Will Smith event

"The term has increasingly toxic connotations," Brown said.

(Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images))

Brown admitted that being the daughter of a member of the Spice Girls had undoubtedly helped her career. "Nepo babies must acknowledge that we're handed opportunities faster than most people," she wrote for the Radio Times. "As my mom says in the documentary, she came from a working-class background and had no one to open doors for her." Brown also noted that it was her mom's hard work that had allowed her to start building her own role within the entertainment industry. "To not respect that would be silly," she explained. "However, if I wasn't good at my job I wouldn't be able to keep it—I'd be fired."

The DJ and presenter also highlighted the fact that the lives of famous people aren't necessarily as glamorous as people might assume. "Real life is rather different, there are downsides," Brown noted. "Growing up, I faced hate just because my family was in the public eye. It's awkward to have your parents' private life in the press—or, in my case, even asked about by a teacher."

Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

