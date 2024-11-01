Barack Obama Reacts to Daughter Malia Dropping Her Last Name Professionally
He's a proud dad.
With all this talk of nepo babies, Barack Obama's daughter Malia Obama is doing everything in her power to make it on her own.
President Obama recently appeared on The Pivot Podcast, where he was asked about how he and Michelle Obama encourage their daughters Malia and Sasha to be their own people in the world.
"The challenge for us is letting us give them any help at all," the President said. "I mean, they're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it."
He continued, "Malia, she's making movies. So she made her first movie, and I'll be a dad, I'll brag a little bit. She's working with Donald [Glover], and you know, her first film went to Sundance and all these fancy film festivals—and she didn't use Obama as director on the credits. [She was] Malia Ann. She used her middle name and didn't put Obama. I was all like, 'You do know they'll know who you are?' And she's all like, 'You know what, I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association to it.'"
He concluded, "I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage that."
Back in February of this year, news broke that the former First Daughter was going by Malia Ann in the credits for her short film The Heart, which (fact-check alert!) was in fact shown at Sundance.
Donald Glover told Vanity Fair about Malia in March, "I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
His brother Stephen Glover, who is working with Donald and Malia on a new Amazon series, joked, "We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter."
And by the sounds of it, she wouldn't want that either!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kylie Jenner Goes Fully Nude to Recreate Demi Moore's 'Striptease' Movie Poster
Moore's daughter Tallulah approved.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
North West Went as a Perfect Tyler, the Creator, H.E.R. and Disney Princess for Halloween
No. Notes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
This "Sexy and Warm" Candle Is Courteney Cox's Holiday Favorite
It burns for 80 hours and smells so cozy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Malia Obama Drops Her Famous Last Name Professionally, Opting to Go by This Moniker Instead
She clearly wants to set herself apart from her powerhouse parents as she forges a career in Hollywood.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Danielle Brooks Had the Best Reaction To Obama's 'Favorite Movies of 2023' Addition
The former president updated his yearly list to include "The Color Purple."
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
What Does Power Mean in 2023?
Who defines power? Who gets to be powerful—and who doesn't? This year, we asked 29 noteworthy voices of our time to weigh in on the state of influence. This is what they had to say.
By Marie Claire Editors Published
-
Why Weren't Meghan and Harry at Barack Obama's Birthday Party?
People have theories.
By The Editors Published
-
Zaya Wade Adorably Freaked Out During a Call With Her "Idol" Michelle Obama
Zaya Wade was so excited to talk to her idol, Michelle Obama, during a call about Obama's memoir Becoming.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Barack Obama Says Michelle Obama Never Fully Forgave Him for Running for President After She Initially Said No
In a new interview with Stephen Colbert to promote his latest book, A Promised Land, Barack Obama admits Michelle never forgave him for running for president.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Michelle Obama Talks Voting, Quarantine, and Famous Chris' on Phoebe Robinson's 'Black Frasier'
Same, Michelle, same.
By Bianca Rodriguez Published
-
Michelle Obama Gets Candid About the Importance of Female Friendships
"You were straddling that fence that I so often straddled as the wife of a politician."
By Bianca Rodriguez Published