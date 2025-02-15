Prince William "Didn't Have a Romantic Bone in His Body" Before Falling in Love With Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have a very romantic relationship, but that wasn't always the case. According to a new report, it wasn't until William met Kate that he started taking an interest in romance.

According to a new report in the Daily Mail, Prince Harry remarked on his brother's lack of skill in the dating department while speaking at William and Kate's wedding reception on April 29, 2011. "William didn't have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate," the Duke of Sussex exclaimed, as reported by royal expert Katie Nicholl.

The same article referenced a comment the Duchess of Cornwall once made on the topic. While appearing on the BBC's A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, Kate told Mary Berry, "He used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that's when he was trying to impress me, Mary!" She continued, "Things like bolognese sauce, and things like that." As for whether or not William's penchant for cooking had continued into marriage, Princess Kate explained, "He sometimes does actually—he's very good at breakfast."

"William didn't have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside cooking for Kate, William reportedly embraced some new skills in the name of romance. The Daily Mail reported that Princess Kate may have inspired Prince William to get involved in a number of sporting activities. "William also attempted to turn Kate's head with his sporting prowess," the outlet wrote. "As well as joining the rugby, water polo, and surfing teams at St. Andrews, William would swim with Kate most mornings at the Old Course Hotel."

"William also attempted to turn Kate's head with his sporting prowess." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, one of Kate and William's former roommates, Laura Warshauer, told the Daily Mail, "We went to a party at a castle. It was a Harry Potter theme and they did an auction for charity where people were bidding to win a date." She continued, "Will bid £200 to win a date with Kate."

As for why the royal chose the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William may have been particularly taken with Kate's attitude towards his status as a member of the Royal Family. "Kate's reaction was effortlessly cool—showing she was unfazed by titles and comfortable around him," the couple's former roommate said.