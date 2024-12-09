Donald Trump Reveals "Sad" Private Conversation He Shared With "Handsome" Prince William About Princess Kate and King Charles's Cancer Journeys
"We had a great, great talk."
While Donald Trump still has another month before he heads back to the White House, the president elect met with several world leaders while visiting Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral—and now he's sharing the details of his private conversation with a "very handsome" Prince William.
Trump told the New York Post that he had a "great" chat with the Prince of Wales, who attended the rededication service as a representative of the United Kingdom. Apparently, they even discussed Princess Kate and King Charles's health during their lengthy meeting.
"I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well," Trump said, adding, "I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad."
Both the Princess of Wales, 42, and King Charles, 76, were diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year, with Princess Kate announcing in September that she'd finished chemotherapy treatments.
"We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour," Trump continued. "We had a great, great talk.”
On the topic of greatness, Trump even gushed over Prince William's looks, adding, "He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night."
However, the praise came with a bit of a backhanded compliment. "Some people look better in person?" the president elect said before adding, "He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”
Perhaps it was the Prince of Wales's fan-favorite beard that did the trick?
Looks aside, the duo met at the residence of the British ambassador in Paris, with Trump saying, “Great man this one. He’s going to do a fantastic job.”
It's been a busy time for Prince William, who took part in the Qatari state visit at Buckingham Palace last week followed by Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol concert on Friday before flying to Paris. He also served Christmas dinner to the homeless at one of his favorite charities, The Passage, in London, doing—to use one of Trump's favorite terms—a "great" job at spreading Christmas cheer.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
