Prince William and Princess Kate "Offered to Replace" Food Stolen From a Food Bank They Had Previously Visited

Prince William and Princess Kate don't forget the places and people they visit once they've left.
When they learned the awful news recently that the St Thomas Church food bank in Wales had suffered a break-in and had all of its food had been stolen, they apparently offered to replace it. The royal couple had visited the church in September 2022, shortly after they received their new titles.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support," Reverend Steven Bunting told ITV News (via Hello!).
"They would like to replace the food that was taken, so they very much want to do that."
Speaking of the robbery, the Reverend told BBC News, "I think the likelihood is that it was someone who has previously used us, which makes it all the sadder.
"If someone had come in and said, 'I'm absolutely desperate, I need £20,' it would have been easier for us to give it to them."
The Waleses visited St. Thomas' on Sept. 27, and learned about all that the church had been doing to support vulnerable people.
Writing about their visit to Wales on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Prynhawn Da Swansea! Thank you to everyone we saw at @stthomasswansea this afternoon.
"It was fantastic to join the team supporting their community with everything from facilities for the homeless to a foodbank and brilliant baby bank, Baby Basics. What a special community hub!"
As noted by Hello!, the royal couple have visited food banks on several occasion in the past, including the Windsor Foodshare, close to their home of Adelaide Cottage.
