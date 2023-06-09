Prince William Used a "Barrier Gesture" to Avoid Prince Harry During a Jubilee Event, Royal Expert Claims

So, um, Prince William and Prince Harry are not friends.
While Prince Harry has claimed that they never got along as well as we might have thought in the past, the tension between them is now totally blatant on the rare occasions they are seen together at a royal event.
On one such occasion, a service of celebration for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year, the brothers were never seen interacting whatsoever. In fact, according to one body language expert, it was worse than that: Prince William was actively shielding himself from having to acknowledge his younger sibling's presence.
Commenting on William and Harry's seating situation in St. Paul's Cathedral, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror, "Harry looked firmly resigned to the back row here and was not sitting behind his brother as he was for the last service of remembrance.
"Harry’s expression did suggest some relief as he joked with Zara as he searched for his car on the way out and he threw a wide, open-mouthed grin in her direction from the pews, but otherwise he fell into a haunted eye expression with some rapid blinking to suggest inner anxiety, leaning in and down to Meghan when she spoke as though keen to get some support."
As for how William reacted to Harry's presence, James continued, "There was the opposite to an acknowledgement from William as he walked past Harry’s row during the parade out of the service.
"Sucking in his lips and with his chin pulled up in a gesture of resolve he appeared to turn his head in the other direction for a moment, raising his order of service high in a barrier gesture."
As ever, I hope these two can make up in the near future, because none of this sounds like fun to me.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Eva Mendes Shaves Her Face Every Other Day: “I’m a Beast”
“My hair grows back if I get chills.”
By Samantha Holender
-
Hollywood's Next A-List
You may not recognize all of them...yet. But these 22 individuals have delivered some of the most triumphant on-screen performances in recent memory.
By Neha Prakash
-
The Ambition Issue
A celebration of striving for success in whatever's most important to you.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Prince William Is "Bothered" When He's Cropped Out of Photos With Princess Kate, Royal Expert Claims
People don't care so much about his suits, expert says.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Had a Heart-Wrenching Moment Meeting the Mother of a Teenage Rugby Player Who Died by Suicide
Sarah Renton gave the princess some very meaningful earrings.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Demonstrated Her Rugby Skills With "A Little Twirl" on Latest Royal Engagement
LOL, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Giving Us '00s Fashion in a Zara Blazer, Skinny Pants and Flats
Back-in-the-day Kate is back.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Couldn't Have Gotten Away With Baby Names Like Ernest and August, Royal Author Says
It all comes down to succession.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's a Simple Explanation for Why the Royals Publicly Ignored Princess Lilibet's Birthday
It's all good!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says the Press Tries to "Break Up" His Marriage to Meghan Markle to This Day
He claims he's dealt with this behavior all his life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Slams Tabloids' "Vile Behavior" That Sent Him Into a "Downward Spiral" in Court Witness Statement
The Duke of Sussex is testifying at the High Court on Tuesday.
By Iris Goldsztajn