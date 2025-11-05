Princess Kate is Already Decorating Her New Home, Forest Lodge, with “Timeless, Harmonious” Style

Prince William, Princess Kate and their family are finally settling in at Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion on the Windsor estate. The family reportedly moved from Adelaide Cottage to their new "forever home" quietly last week while Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were on a school break.

According to the Daily Mail, the Princess Kate has already added her signature decorative touch to the family home. The Princess of Wales was seen selecting a 24-seat dining table from an antiques warehouse, perfect for hosting large family gatherings. It was also reported that the Princess chose fabric furnishings using designs from Marina Mill, hand-screen printed for upwards of £100 a meter.

Prince William and Princess Kate's new family home, Forest Lodge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's formal living room at Kensington Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate visited Marina Mill in September 2025, and learned the unique process in making these fabrics. Marina Mill managing director Guy Rawkins, said, "Our clients are the cream of the cream. Clients ask why the fabric is so expensive and then they come here like the Princess did and then they understand." The family-run mill has supplied fabrics and decor for many royal homes, including Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove.

While photos inside Princess Kate and Prince William’s homes, including Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, have been rare, we have seen plenty of glimpses of living rooms and offices throughout their royal properties. Jo Malone candles, Oka cushions, and John Lewis tablecloths blend in with historical antiques and priceless artwork from the Royal Collection.

Princess Kate works at her home office inside Kensington Palace. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, interior design expert Benji Lewis shared his insights on Kate’s decor style, based on the interiors at Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace Apartment 1A, describing the rooms as 'neutral contemporary classic.'

“Likewise, the antique furniture indicates that there's a kind of make-do with what we have approach rather than 'blank canvas/blank cheque - let's go shopping," Lewis remarked of Kate’s high-low blend. "Considering the home to which this belongs, it's clever because it's absolutely not flashy, but it's unquestionably got gloss, and it's smart and considered."