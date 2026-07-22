To mark their eldest son’s 13th birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a rare video featuring an athletic and very teenage-looking Prince George. From a mature suit to swim shorts, the video and official photograph showed the many facets of the boy who will one day be king. Alongside Prince George’s cool guy sunglasses and cricket abilities, Prince Louis made a sweet and unexpected appearance in the short video montage shared on social media.

Prince George and Prince Louis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George's official photograph for his 13th birthday. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

In the Isles of Scilly, Prince George and Prince Louis shared a moment of brotherly bonding on a recent family vacation as they bounded across rock formations along the beach. Both brothers showed off their daredevil moves as they adeptly jumped from rock to rock, in time with each other. Their deep bond—both as brothers and as part of a nature-loving family—was on display in the short video clip.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte have regularly attended royal events with their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, the younger and charismatic Prince Louis often hangs back. Despite their five-year age difference, Prince George and Prince Louis appear close and caring towards each other at official royal events like Trooping the Colour and the Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas Carol Concert.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Prince George and Prince Louis climbing rocks on the Isles of Scilly. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince George photographed in Cornwall. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Their relationship will soon be tested as Prince George flies the family nest in September. As he begins secondary school, Prince George will be a weekly boarder at Eton College, near their family home in Windsor. As a weekly boarder, Prince George will stay in a dormitory from Monday through Friday, where he can bond with classmates and experience life as a normal kid at boarding school. Prince George will have the option to return home to spend weekends with his family at Forest Lodge, where Prince Louis will undoubtedly enjoy having his big brother back at home.