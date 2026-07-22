Prince George and Prince Louis Share a Brotherly Bonding Moment in Rare Vacation Footage

Ah, brotherly love.

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Prince George and Prince Louis climbing rocks
(Image credit: Getty Images)

To mark their eldest son’s 13th birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a rare video featuring an athletic and very teenage-looking Prince George. From a mature suit to swim shorts, the video and official photograph showed the many facets of the boy who will one day be king. Alongside Prince George’s cool guy sunglasses and cricket abilities, Prince Louis made a sweet and unexpected appearance in the short video montage shared on social media.

Prince Louis of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping The Colour 2025 (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince George and Prince Louis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George 13th Birthday

Prince George's official photograph for his 13th birthday.

(Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

In the Isles of Scilly, Prince George and Prince Louis shared a moment of brotherly bonding on a recent family vacation as they bounded across rock formations along the beach. Both brothers showed off their daredevil moves as they adeptly jumped from rock to rock, in time with each other. Their deep bond—both as brothers and as part of a nature-loving family—was on display in the short video clip.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte have regularly attended royal events with their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, the younger and charismatic Prince Louis often hangs back. Despite their five-year age difference, Prince George and Prince Louis appear close and caring towards each other at official royal events like Trooping the Colour and the Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas Carol Concert.

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Prince George and Prince Louis climbing rocks

Prince George and Prince Louis climbing rocks on the Isles of Scilly.

(Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince George 13th Birthday

Prince George photographed in Cornwall.

(Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Their relationship will soon be tested as Prince George flies the family nest in September. As he begins secondary school, Prince George will be a weekly boarder at Eton College, near their family home in Windsor. As a weekly boarder, Prince George will stay in a dormitory from Monday through Friday, where he can bond with classmates and experience life as a normal kid at boarding school. Prince George will have the option to return home to spend weekends with his family at Forest Lodge, where Prince Louis will undoubtedly enjoy having his big brother back at home.

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.