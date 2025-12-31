Royal fans were delighted to see members of the Royal Family attending church in Sandringham on Christmas Day. However, Prince William allegedly had some concerns about the inclusion of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Christmas morning event.

Royal reporter Rob Shuter shared on his Substack, "Prince William strongly opposed King Charles's decision to include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in the family's highly choreographed Christmas church walk." However, the monarch apparently ignored William's alleged protestations and "overruled him, igniting fresh palace infighting," which insiders are reportedly calling "serious."

Shuter also suggested that, according to his sources, the Prince of Wales "warned that publicly parading ex-Prince Andrew's daughters would drag the monarchy back into scandal at the worst possible moment."

A palace insider told the outlet, "William said it was a disaster waiting to happen." The source continued, "He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved—especially the sisters."

Essentially, King Charles reportedly hates being challenged by his eldest son, and wanted to make it clear that he makes the most important decisions. "Charles doesn't like being told what not to do," a source told Shuter. "This quickly became about authority. He made the call even knowing William objected."

Multiple reports have suggested that there might be some "tension" between father and son at the palace, and Shuter's sources appear to agree. "Charles actually has more trouble with William than Harry," one source claimed. "William stayed—and challenges him."

Per Shuter, "A Christmas meant to project unity instead exposed a deepening royal rift—one insiders warn could shape the monarchy's future."

Despite rumors of a "rift," royal fans were delighted to provide Christmas gifts for Prince Louis and share jokes with Princess Kate.