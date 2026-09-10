The two attended Cult Gaia's Spring 2027 show at the Gilder Center before the official NYFW calendar commenced. The night before spring showcases from Tommy Hilfiger, Proenza Schouler, and Tory Burch, Holmes wore an oversized black T-shirt with a shoulder-exposing neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a French-tucked hem.
Yarmosky's shirt was a lived-in charcoal gray color, complete with a classic crewneck and unhemmed sleeves. Whether it was intentional or not, the celebrities coordinated on the bottom, too, with black pants.
The Dawson's Creek actor tapped into the pajama dressing trend with a silky pleated pair with a wide-leg hem that concealed her shoes. (Photos from the front row revealed the tiniest of pointed-toe boxes when she was sitting down.)
To finish her street style look, Holmes kept her accessories simple. She shade-matched gold hoop earrings to bangles that emerged from beneath her T-shirt's sleeve, and skipped a handbag altogether.
The sun hadn't set by the time Cult Gaia's creative director Jasmin Hekmat took her final bow. So, Holmes and Yarmosky attended a Target event, too, but not before a speedy outfit change (a regular occurrence for any NYFW guest).
To celebrate the launch of Target by Design (a two-day pop-up that Holmes's Target bag teased last week), she switched into more tailored attire: a white button-down, slim blue jeans, and tomato-red, python-tipped pumps from Isabel Marant.
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New York Fashion Week is just getting started, but Holmes and Yarmosky are already the It couple to beat. While you await the next celebrity couple close-up (whether it captures them or another VIP pair), shop T-shirts and trousers inspired by Holmes's first NYFW 'fit, below.
Shop T-Shirts and Trousers Inspired by Katie Holmes
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.