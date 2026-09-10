Katie Holmes Made Slouchy Separates Front-Row Ready at New York Fashion Week

She matched her rumored boyfriend in an oversized tee.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Katie Holmes brought her boyfriend and a humble black T-shirt to New York Fashion Week
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been six weeks since Katie Holmes soft-launched her rumored relationship with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. Now, after attending black-tie galas and high-luxury brand events, the two not only made their New York Fashion Week show debut on September 9 but also wore similar slouchy-chic T-shirts.

The two attended Cult Gaia's Spring 2027 show at the Gilder Center before the official NYFW calendar commenced. The night before spring showcases from Tommy Hilfiger, Proenza Schouler, and Tory Burch, Holmes wore an oversized black T-shirt with a shoulder-exposing neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a French-tucked hem.

Yarmosky's shirt was a lived-in charcoal gray color, complete with a classic crewneck and unhemmed sleeves. Whether it was intentional or not, the celebrities coordinated on the bottom, too, with black pants.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Katie Holmes brought her boyfriend and a humble black T-shirt to New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes and her rumored boyfriend stole the show at New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dawson's Creek actor tapped into the pajama dressing trend with a silky pleated pair with a wide-leg hem that concealed her shoes. (Photos from the front row revealed the tiniest of pointed-toe boxes when she was sitting down.)

To finish her street style look, Holmes kept her accessories simple. She shade-matched gold hoop earrings to bangles that emerged from beneath her T-shirt's sleeve, and skipped a handbag altogether.

Katie Holmes brought her boyfriend and a humble black T-shirt to New York Fashion Week

Holmes showcased her baggy black T-shirt and pajama-type trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sun hadn't set by the time Cult Gaia's creative director Jasmin Hekmat took her final bow. So, Holmes and Yarmosky attended a Target event, too, but not before a speedy outfit change (a regular occurrence for any NYFW guest).

To celebrate the launch of Target by Design (a two-day pop-up that Holmes's Target bag teased last week), she switched into more tailored attire: a white button-down, slim blue jeans, and tomato-red, python-tipped pumps from Isabel Marant.

Katie Holmes switched into a button-down and jeans for a Target New York Fashion Week party

Holmes and Yarmosky posed together at the Target fête.

(Image credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com)

New York Fashion Week is just getting started, but Holmes and Yarmosky are already the It couple to beat. While you await the next celebrity couple close-up (whether it captures them or another VIP pair), shop T-shirts and trousers inspired by Holmes's first NYFW 'fit, below.

Shop T-Shirts and Trousers Inspired by Katie Holmes

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.