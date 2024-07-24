Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and King Charles Have the Cutest Matching Friendship Bracelets
And fans think Charlotte was responsible.
It looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte are extremely fond of their grandfather King Charles. Case in point: the trio appear to be wearing matching friendship bracelets in recent photos, which is seriously adorable.
Royal family fans reportedly spotted Prince George wearing a friendship bracelet in his 11th birthday portrait, per Page Six. It wasn't long before onlookers realized King Charles had worn a very similar bracelet during a royal visit to Guernsey in July 2024. And Princess Charlotte's array of friendship bracelets were on full display when she debuted her updated "tween" wardrobe while attending Wimbledon with her mom Princess Kate.
As well as donning a friendship bracelet to pose for his 11th birthday portrait, Prince George was seen wearing the accessory to watch soccer alongside dad Prince William. Although it's unclear where the bracelets originated from, some royal fans apparently think Charlotte made them for her family members, Page Six reported.
Last month, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were lucky enough to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London. As Swifties are known for exchanging friendship bracelets with one another, it's extremely possible Charlotte decided to make some of the accessories herself at home. Regardless of the reason for the royal family's newest trinkets, it's incredibly sweet that even the king himself is getting in on the trend.
Along with her friendship bracelets, Princess Charlotte has made waves by debuting a grown-up new look. While watching the men's final at Wimbledon with her mom, Charlotte donned a polka dot Guess dress and a pair of pink Ray-Ban shades.
Discussing Charlotte's chic new look, Bethan Holt, Style Director at the Daily Telegraph, told People, "It felt like a bit of a milestone, like she's transitioning from a sweet little girl in smocked floral dresses to a slightly more grown-up tween vibe."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity news and royal family content. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR (US) for four years, where she covered breaking celebrity news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Her bylines include Cosmopolitan, ELLE, People, Bustle, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, Women's Health, and more.
