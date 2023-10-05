Prince William Joked "Who Is Pinching My Bottom?" During Recent Royal Engagement

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Princess Kate headed to Wales earlier this week to mark the beginning of Black History Month in the U.K.

There, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with a group of Windrush Cymru Elders, and by the looks of it, they seem to have made fast friends with them.

They were so comfortable in fact that by the time they all lined up to take a picture together, William knew that he could make a very ~cheeky~ joke and it would totally land.

While the photographer's camera was pointed at the group, the prince was spotted looking extremely mischievous, before calling out, "Who is pinching my bottom?"

The one-liner immediately had the whole room in hysterics, with one woman tapping William's arm to jokingly reprimand him, and Kate looking over at her husband with apparent pride for how funny people find him to be.

There was so much laughter that when he posed for a group photograph, Prince William prompted gales of laughter when he said: ‘Who is pinching my bottom?’He's so darn cute 🥺🎥 ITVSound On 🔊#PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/MzNbkNBTavOctober 4, 2023 See more

On the day, William and Kate also met with members of Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum at the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff, and visited Fitzalan High School, where they learned about the school's increased focus on including Black history in the curriculum.

At Grange Pavilion, the royal couple was hosted by Professor Uzo Iwobi, and it sounds like she made them feel incredibly welcome.

"He said to me ‘Can I please have a hug? You have been so lovely to us,'" Professor Iwobi told People. "I said, 'I oblige!' I grabbed him, yeah. It was a very good hug. Like a brother."

She added, "The good thing about him is how human he is, how understated he is and how very ordinary he wanted to be. He didn’t want bowing and stuff. He was a Prince of Wales that people could relate to, that was warming for the elders."

Professor Iwobi is the founder and CEO of Race Council Cymru, where she serves as the Lead for Black History Wales and Coordinator for Black Lives Matter Wales.