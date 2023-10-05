Prince William Joked "Who Is Pinching My Bottom?" During Recent Royal Engagement

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Princess Kate headed to Wales earlier this week to mark the beginning of Black History Month in the U.K.
There, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with a group of Windrush Cymru Elders, and by the looks of it, they seem to have made fast friends with them.
They were so comfortable in fact that by the time they all lined up to take a picture together, William knew that he could make a very ~cheeky~ joke and it would totally land.
While the photographer's camera was pointed at the group, the prince was spotted looking extremely mischievous, before calling out, "Who is pinching my bottom?"
The one-liner immediately had the whole room in hysterics, with one woman tapping William's arm to jokingly reprimand him, and Kate looking over at her husband with apparent pride for how funny people find him to be.
There was so much laughter that when he posed for a group photograph, Prince William prompted gales of laughter when he said: ‘Who is pinching my bottom?’He's so darn cute 🥺🎥 ITVSound On 🔊#PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/MzNbkNBTavOctober 4, 2023
On the day, William and Kate also met with members of Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum at the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff, and visited Fitzalan High School, where they learned about the school's increased focus on including Black history in the curriculum.
At Grange Pavilion, the royal couple was hosted by Professor Uzo Iwobi, and it sounds like she made them feel incredibly welcome.
"He said to me ‘Can I please have a hug? You have been so lovely to us,'" Professor Iwobi told People. "I said, 'I oblige!' I grabbed him, yeah. It was a very good hug. Like a brother."
She added, "The good thing about him is how human he is, how understated he is and how very ordinary he wanted to be. He didn’t want bowing and stuff. He was a Prince of Wales that people could relate to, that was warming for the elders."
Professor Iwobi is the founder and CEO of Race Council Cymru, where she serves as the Lead for Black History Wales and Coordinator for Black Lives Matter Wales.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Spotify CEO Suggests 'Archetypes' Didn't Make Consumers "Happy" Enough to Warrant a Second Season
Show business can be brutal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez' Manicure on the Cover of 'Fast Company' Is All Business
And it's so easy to recreate.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 32 Best 'Friends' Cameos of All Time
Oh hi, Brad Pitt!
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are in Wales Celebrating Black History Month in the U.K.
They're meeting with several groups.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry’s Cheeky Wedding Reception Gift to New Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton Was Seriously Risqué
Thankfully, Kate has a sense of humor, or the gag would have flopped entirely.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Has Had to Find New Royals to "Confide" In After Sussex Departure, Says Expert
She has a lot in common with Duchess Sophie.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Rift: "Happy Families Are Not a Game That Everyone Can Play," Says Expert
Yeesh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Literally Face the Same Woe as Every Other Parent
They may be royalty, but kids are kids.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Appears More Confident Than Prince William When on Appearances Without the Other, Body Language Expert Says
It’s the same pattern with King Charles and Queen Camilla, too.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Is Absolutely Nailing the Business Casual Look This Week
Pantsuits everywhere!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
From a Run in Central Park to a Rat Running Past Him, Prince William Got a Taste of the True NYC Experience
He was in town for just 48 hours.
By Rachel Burchfield