Prince William and Princess Kate Are in Wales Celebrating Black History Month in the U.K.

Prince William and Princess Kate are in Wales today, Tuesday, to mark Black History Month—which is October in the U.K.
While in the country, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to meet with several groups to learn about the work they do to promote diversity.
A Kensington Palace press release shared by Omid Scobie on Twitter read, "To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the U.K. and mark the start of Black History Month, The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse communities in the area.
"Whilst in the city, Their Royal Highnesses will also visit a local school to hear about the extensive range of opportunities they offer their pupils in the curriculum and the work they have been doing around the Windrush generation."
Scobie wrote, "Prince William and Princess Kate will mark the start of Britain's #BlackHistoryMonth with a visit to Wales, where they will carry out two engagements focusing on how young people of colour are creating positive change in the country."
Prince William and Princess Kate will mark the start of Britain's #BlackHistoryMonth with a visit to Wales, where they will carry out two engagements focusing on how young people of colour are creating positive change in the country. pic.twitter.com/0lUQ592O5lSeptember 29, 2023
The two royals have already met a group of schoolchildren who were gathered outside the Grange Pavilion, where they are set to meet members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum, according to the Daily Mail.
Princess Kate showed up in yet another elegant pantsuit, this time a pinstriped navy number by Holland Cooper, part of which she already wore for an engagement last week. Good news—you can shop the look below!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
