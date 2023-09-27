Princess Kate’s Business Casual Look from Today is Affordable Yet Chic

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Princess Kate’s bangs were front and center during her royal engagement today, but we’ve also got an eye on her outfit—yet another rewear (hey, when you have a closet like hers, why not?), this time a Zara blazer which we’ll tell you all about momentarily. But first, the reason why Kate stepped out today: she joined a sensory development group for children with special educational needs and disabilities in their development, People reports; during the visit, “she sat on the ground and interacted with the kids and their families,” the outlet reports. It’s all connected to Kate’s life’s work, early childhood development, which is highlighted through her Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Her hair—swept up in an elegant chignon—was paired with a red Zara blazer with gold buttons (which she previously wore in February 2022 during a royal visit to Denmark, and then again that October, to film a good luck message to the England women’s rugby club ahead of the Rugby World Cup), cropped, fitted pants, and a neutral t-shirt underneath. On her feet were pointed suede black flat shoes by Boden, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings from Spells of Love. (Though the black flats are out of stock, Boden has the style in other colorways.)
“Princess Kate’s image has definitely taken on a more businesslike feel ever since she became the Princess of Wales—her more serious wardrobe reflecting the gravitas of her heavyweight role within the Firm,” royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Hello. "She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
