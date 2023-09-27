Princess Kate’s Business Casual Look from Today is Affordable Yet Chic

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Kate’s bangs were front and center during her royal engagement today, but we’ve also got an eye on her outfit—yet another rewear (hey, when you have a closet like hers, why not?), this time a Zara blazer which we’ll tell you all about momentarily. But first, the reason why Kate stepped out today: she joined a sensory development group for children with special educational needs and disabilities in their development, People reports; during the visit, “she sat on the ground and interacted with the kids and their families,” the outlet reports. It’s all connected to Kate’s life’s work, early childhood development, which is highlighted through her Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Her hair—swept up in an elegant chignon—was paired with a red Zara blazer with gold buttons (which she previously wore in February 2022 during a royal visit to Denmark, and then again that October, to film a good luck message to the England women’s rugby club ahead of the Rugby World Cup), cropped, fitted pants, and a neutral t-shirt underneath. On her feet were pointed suede black flat shoes by Boden, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings from Spells of Love. (Though the black flats are out of stock, Boden has the style in other colorways.)

