Princess Anne is celebrating her 76th birthday on August 15, 2026. The Princess Royal has been married to her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, since December 12, 1992. And according to one expert, Anne's husband is the "perfect mixture" of two other royal relatives.

Speaking to Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton shared, "With Anne's brother King Charles, his wife Camilla is very similar to his character and they are both confident and outspoken. But Anne is a strong character who is better suited with someone like Sir Tim—who is quiet and reserved."

Stanton continued, "She needs someone who can stand back and let her shine. She also needs someone who understands the dynamics of being a working royal, and Tim gets that completely."

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The body language expert also suggested that Laurence is "the perfect mixture" of two other Royal Family members: Anne's late parents.

"Like Philip, he's able to stand to the side and let his wife take center stage." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Stanton further explained, "Like [Prince] Philip, he's able to stand to the side and let his wife take center stage. And just like [Queen Elizabeth II], he has a lot of respect for royal tradition and following a sense of duty."

"And just like [Queen Elizabeth II], he has a lot of respect for royal tradition and following a sense of duty." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Basically, it seems that Princess Anne's marriage to Laurence continues to stand the test of time as the two royals complement each other so well.

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