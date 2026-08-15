Kaia Gerber Is Taking Two Staples Into Fall—Her On-Trend Ballet Flats and a Classic Chanel Bag
Some accessories transcend seasons.
After debuting a very French girl-inspired outfit while out to dinner with boyfriend Lewis Pullman, Kaia Gerber revealed the two closet items she's retaining as the seasons change. Basically, some bags and pairs of shoes transcend 2026's fashion trends.
On August 14, the model and actress was photographed in Los Angeles wearing black yoga pants with a subtly cropped black T-shirt. For accessories, Cindy Crawford's daughter carried her vintage Chanel Flap Bag—a classic style she's consistently chosen over 2026's It-girl favorite, Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag.
Gerber also opted to wear a pair of shoes she's been committed to for months. Repetto's $440 Kaia Ballet Flats actually hail from a collaboration between Gerber and the footwear brand. Ballet flats remain a firm favorite with celebs and It girls alike, meaning Gerber's shoes are right on trend.
Take it from Gerber—some accessories just work, regardless of the season.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.