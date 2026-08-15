After debuting a very French girl-inspired outfit while out to dinner with boyfriend Lewis Pullman, Kaia Gerber revealed the two closet items she's retaining as the seasons change. Basically, some bags and pairs of shoes transcend 2026's fashion trends.

On August 14, the model and actress was photographed in Los Angeles wearing black yoga pants with a subtly cropped black T-shirt. For accessories, Cindy Crawford's daughter carried her vintage Chanel Flap Bag—a classic style she's consistently chosen over 2026's It-girl favorite, Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag.

Kaia Gerber pairs her black outfit with a vintage Chanel Flap Bag. (Image credit: Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Gerber also opted to wear a pair of shoes she's been committed to for months. Repetto's $440 Kaia Ballet Flats actually hail from a collaboration between Gerber and the footwear brand. Ballet flats remain a firm favorite with celebs and It girls alike, meaning Gerber's shoes are right on trend.

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Kaia Gerber wearing her namesake ballet flats. (Image credit: Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Take it from Gerber—some accessories just work, regardless of the season.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber

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