Princess Anne is a fan favorite for a reason. For instance, even after suffering a head injury, the Princess Royal still managed to be crowned the hardest working royal in 2024 for carrying out 217 engagements in just one year. Now, royal fans are praising Anne for a surprising reason, after the princess attended a Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and Italy on February 7 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Anne—who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU)—"was seemingly unprepared for the attention of onlookers and looked somewhat perplexed as legions of sporting fans cheered in her support."

Commenters shared their positive opinions of Princess Anne on an Instagram post showing the royal appearing on the big screens during the match. "Equestrian Olympian and all round great gal," one person wrote.

"If anyone deserves a standing ovation, it's Her Royal Highness Princess Anne." (Image credit: Marco Iacobucci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"If anyone deserves a standing ovation, it's Her Royal Highness Princess Anne," another commenter shared. Concurring with everyone else, one fan wrote, "So deeply respected!!! What a woman!!" Basically, Princess Anne's appearance at the match was a roaring success.

Yet more social media comments highlighted just how popular Princess Anne remains with royal fans. "She didn't realize the cheers were for her till someone told her," one person noted, per the Daily Mail. "Love that smile."

"Equestrian Olympian and all round great gal," one person wrote. (Image credit: Marco Iacobucci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to the outlet, one fan commented on Anne's "dignity and grace," while someone else reportedly said, "She looks so much like the [late] Queen at times...Hardest working royal." Additional commenters labeled Anne as a "no frills princess," saying that she "just gets on with serving and representing" the Royal Family.

It seems as though Princess Anne's work ethic hasn't gone unnoticed amongst royal fans.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors