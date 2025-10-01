Princess Anne Leaves a Royal Childhood Memento in Ukraine as She Follows in Duchess Sophie and Prince Harry's Footsteps With Secret Trip

Princess Anne is the latest member of the Royal Family to travel to Ukraine, after it was revealed that the 75-year-old paid a secret visit to the country on Tuesday, September 30. The British government requested that the Princess Royal meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, with the palace stating (via the Daily Mail) that her trip was planned to "demonstrate solidarity with the children and families living through the Russian invasion." This makes Princess Anne the second member of her family to head to the country in a month, following Prince Harry's trip in early September.

During one particular moving moment in Kyiv, Anne brought a stuffed bear that used to belong to her 44-year-old daughter, Zara Tindall, and laid it at a memorial to the more than 650 children who have died since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Per GB News, the Princess Royal told First Lady Olena Zelenska, "That was one that my daughter had," as they visited the memorial together, each bringing a stuffed toy.

Princess Anne and First Lady Olena Zelenska added their own teddy bears to a heartbreaking children's memorial. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess Royal met with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne also visited a rehabilitation center for military veterans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her visit with Ukraine’s president, the outlet reported that Anne told Zelenskyy, "You’re very kind. I don’t know how you have time to spare, but there you go." She also presented him an envelope with a red royal seal, presumed to be correspondence from her brother, King Charles.

Prince Harry also traveled to Ukraine this month, visiting on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is working with war veterans in the country on rehabilitation programs through sport. Princess Anne paid a similar visit on Tuesday, stopping by a rehabilitation centre for Ukrainian military veterans in Kyiv and watching a canine therapy session.

Like Duchess Sophie, who has visited the country in her work preventing sexual violence in conflict, Princess Anne met with women in the armed forces and police to hear how they’re working to protect women and children in Kyiv.

A palace source told GB News, "Her Royal Highness was profoundly moved by the stories she heard of the ongoing impact of the war on Ukraine’s youngest citizens. Throughout the visit she was inspired by all the hard work of the many organisations on the ground helping those whose lives have been turned upside down by the conflict."