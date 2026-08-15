A Sold-Out $30,000 Hermès Kelly Bag Barely Upstages Victoria Beckham's Naked Vacation Dress

After her, frankly, iconic "unbothered" appearance at the World Cup, Victoria Beckham is making an impact in Portofino, Italy. The fashion designer was photographed alongside husband David Beckham, and it's safe to say that all eyes were on her naked dress.

Victoria was photographed on August 14 wearing a slinky, sheer floral dress, which was completely transparent. With a bikini underneath, the former pop star wore the long dress to grab lunch with her family.

While David didn't appear to be trying to conceal his appearance in any way, Victoria wore a large Raffia hat, which shielded her face from the sun, but also helped her go incognito.

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Victoria Beckham wears a totally sheer floral dress in Portofino. (Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Victoria Beckham wearing a sheer dress in Portofino. (Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)

If anything is as worthy of attention as Victoria's sheer dress, it's her bright green Hermès Mini Kelly Bag. The sold-out style trades hands for as much as $30,000 on resale sites and added the perfect pop of color to her outfit.

Victoria Beckham dining with her Hermès Mini Kelly Bag. (Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Victoria Beckham's Hermès Mini Kelly Bag going for a boat ride. (Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)

As always, Victoria has provided plenty of style inspiration to her fans, even if her Hermès Mini Kelly Bag might be a little beyond most people's budgets.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Victoria Beckham

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