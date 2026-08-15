A Sold-Out $30,000 Hermès Kelly Bag Barely Upstages Victoria Beckham's Naked Vacation Dress

The bright green bag added a pop of color to her vacation outfit.

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Victoria Beckham wears a sheer naked vacation dress paired with a massive hat and a green Hermes Kelly bag
(Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)
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After her, frankly, iconic "unbothered" appearance at the World Cup, Victoria Beckham is making an impact in Portofino, Italy. The fashion designer was photographed alongside husband David Beckham, and it's safe to say that all eyes were on her naked dress.

Victoria was photographed on August 14 wearing a slinky, sheer floral dress, which was completely transparent. With a bikini underneath, the former pop star wore the long dress to grab lunch with her family.

While David didn't appear to be trying to conceal his appearance in any way, Victoria wore a large Raffia hat, which shielded her face from the sun, but also helped her go incognito.

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Victoria Beckham wears a sheer naked vacation dress paired with a massive hat and a green Hermes Kelly bag

Victoria Beckham wears a totally sheer floral dress in Portofino.

(Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Victoria Beckham wears a sheer naked vacation dress paired with a massive hat and a green Hermes Kelly bag

Victoria Beckham wearing a sheer dress in Portofino.

(Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)

If anything is as worthy of attention as Victoria's sheer dress, it's her bright green Hermès Mini Kelly Bag. The sold-out style trades hands for as much as $30,000 on resale sites and added the perfect pop of color to her outfit.

Victoria Beckham wears a sheer naked vacation dress paired with a massive hat and a green Hermes Kelly bag

Victoria Beckham dining with her Hermès Mini Kelly Bag.

(Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Victoria Beckham wears a sheer naked vacation dress paired with a massive hat and a green Hermes Kelly bag

Victoria Beckham's Hermès Mini Kelly Bag going for a boat ride.

(Image credit: The Cobra Team/Backgrid)

As always, Victoria has provided plenty of style inspiration to her fans, even if her Hermès Mini Kelly Bag might be a little beyond most people's budgets.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Victoria Beckham

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.