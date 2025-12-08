The Royal Family generally celebrates Christmas on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where they attend church together on Christmas Day. However, two royal relatives have revealed they will be skipping the Royal Family's holiday celebrations entirely for 2025.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, shared (via GB News), "I'm not [spending Christmas at Sandringham]." The food writer continued, "Nor is my sister [Laura Lopes]. It'll be every other year, one year on, one year off."

Parker Bowles's 2025 plans are markedly different from his 2024 Christmas celebrations. Speaking to The Telegraph in December 2024, the food author explained, "My mom said, 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time.'"

Tom Parker Bowles and sister Laura Lopes won't be joining Queen Camilla at Sandringham this Christmas. (Image credit: Matt Cardy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Discussing his plans to join Queen Camilla at Sandringham for the holidays in 2024, Parker Bowles said, "It has been a hell of a two years for [Charles and Camilla]. The older you get, the more conscious you become of mortality, especially with illnesses and the rest of it."

As for what the Royal Family's Christmas might look like, Parker Bowles told the outlet, "I genuinely know nothing about it...I know there's turkey and sprouts and church. And I have to bring a suit and a dinner jacket."

Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles are skipping the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family reportedly has a plethora of traditions they partake in every Christmas. But according to one royal source, Prince William is already considering obliterating one particular tradition.

Per the Daily Mail , "[W]hen Prince William becomes King, it is understood that he will scrap an outdated ceremony which involves handing out 'joke' £5 [$6.65] presents in strict order of royal seniority."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The source alleged that William objects to the hierarchy inherent within the "'antiquated' game," which "involves the cheap gifts being handed out" by the monarch.