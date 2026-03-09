Princess Anne’s "Fantastic" Reaction to Serial Hugger Shows She’s "Not Afraid to Have a Laugh"

Princess Anne might've been taken aback when Scottish rugby player Sione Tuipulotu attempted to hug her during a February trophy presentation, but she showed her sense of humor when they met again on Saturday, March 7. The Princess Royal—who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union—attended the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between Scotland and France, and when his team emerged victorious, Tuipulotu couldn't resist but joke around with Anne.

The Scottish player was so excited about the team's February win against England that he went in for a hug when Princess Anne congratulated him—and unlike Princess Kate, it seems Anne isn't a hugger. The moment went viral when Princess Anne was caught on video awkwardly stepping back and shaking Tuipulotu's hand instead. This time, the rugby star took the opportunity to share a joke with the royal after Scotland's big win, pretending to lean in for a hug as Anne laughed and held her hands up.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton says that Anne's reaction "was a fantastic moment."

Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland pretends to hug Princess Anne after the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match on March 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stanton says that although she didn't go in for the hug this time, their funny moment showed that the Princess Royal can take a joke. "Princess Anne is in good spirits and she shakes his hand, and places her left hand on his arm, which in this situation is a term of endearment," he shares.

"It’s a friendship and it’s like they are sharing a private joke. It’s a way of creating deep rapport and a connection," Stanton adds. "This situation demonstrates that Princess Anne does have a fantastic sense of humor and she’s not afraid to have a laugh with people."

The famously no-nonsense Princess Royal is consistently named one of the hardest working members of the Royal Family, and Stanton adds that what you see is what you get. "If she’s not happy, you’d know about it," he says.

The Princess Royal serves as patron of the Scottish Rugby League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier last week, Anne joined Prince William and Duchess Sophie to remember the Royal Family's late friend Dame Shân Legge-Bourke. Stanton says that "the dynamic between" the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales is "fantastic."

"William and Anne are the future of the monarchy, as well as Kate, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward ," Stanton says. "They’re the stronghold."