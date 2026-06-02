Cardigans are one of the only sweater trends without an expiration date. Even if it's too warm to style one as a top, tie it around your shoulders the Daisy Edgar-Jones way. Or, just follow Jennifer Lopez's lead with a cardigan that's as minimalist as it is lightweight. Then, choose a silky skirt trend to match its easy-breezy energy.

Lopez spent June 1 promoting her new Netflix rom-com, Office Romance, in New York City. So, she needed her press tour outfit to keep her cozy yet chic all afternoon long. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn came up with the Daniella Cardigan from Ukrainian designer Anna October, which according to the designer's notes, offered "the perfect balance of softness, warmth, and structure."

Jennifer Lopez was unmissable in NYC, thanks to her cardigan and silky skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of the cashmere-wool blend was dyed a cool-toned nude along the fitted bodice and sleeves. Then, it turned a few shades lighter to give the polo collar and plunge neckline extra dimension. At first glance, it provides the illusion that J.Lo stacked two sweaters on top of each other. (Both the nude and ivory sections featured their own set of buttons.) But they're actually sewn together.

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Perhaps inspired by Anna October's catalog, Lopez doubled up on minimalist neutrals with a rose gold maxi skirt. It offset the ultra-matte nature of her knit with a luscious sheen. The Maid In Manhattan actor's stylists have yet to confirm if it's another Anna October pull—an almost carbon copy of the maxi is on-sale for $221 right now.

Luckily, the silk skirt trend makes it so easy to emulate Lopez's look, whether or not you secure her exact style. The same glossy finish graced spring runways from Dolce & Gabbana, Nina Ricci, Ferragamo, Fendi, Mugler, and more. Plus, everyone from Taylor Swift and Tessa Thompson to Bella Hadid and Camila Morrone adore shiny skirts for late spring styling.

Jennifer Lopez has curated quite an impressive sweater collection over the years, thanks to pieces from Gucci, Brunello Cucinelli, and Polo Ralph Lauren. Her taste in cashmere is still evolving, though. For instance, the "On the Floor" singer rarely selects cardigans this skintight.

Even if Lopez has to layer the Anna October style around her shoulders or waist, it has the potential to stay in her regular summer rotation until cold-weather cardigan season officially returns.

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TOPICS Jennifer Lopez