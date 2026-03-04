Three Senior Members of the Royal Family Just Made an Under-the-Radar Appearance in Wales

Prince William, Princess Anne, and Duchess Sophie came together to travel to Brecon, Wales, to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for a very close friend of the Royal Family. Shân Legge-Bourke, who died in December 2025, was celebrated with a service at Brecon Cathedral alongside the Legge-Bourke family and friends. Dame Shån was remembered in The Bidding of the Service for her “loyalty to her beliefs and friends,” and that loyalty and friendship was clearly appreciated by the Royal Family.

Dame Elizabeth Shân Legge-Bourke, known as Shân to her friends, served as a Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Anne, and her late husband, Captain William Legge-Bourke served as a Royal Equerry for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Dame Shân was a close friend of the Royal Family throughout her life, often guiding them on official visits to Wales in her capacity as Lord Lieutenant of Powys. Her daughter, Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke), was a favored nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry, showing the close family ties.

Duchess Sophie arrives at the Service of Thanksgiving for Shan Legge-Bourke. (Image credit: Tanya Spiers)

Members of the Royal Family arrive at the Service of Thanksgiving. (Image credit: Tanya Spiers)

Prince William arrives at the service. (Image credit: Tanya Spiers)

Women were invited to wear colorful hats and dresses to Dame Shân’s Service of Thanksgiving, while men were invited to wear suits or uniforms. Prince William was seen in his usual nondescript suit, while Duchess Sophie wore a maroon-trimmed coat, red dress, and coordinating hatband, and Princess Anne wore a charcoal skirt suit. The royal trio arrived in three individual Range Rovers, and drove right onto the cathedral grounds to exit their vehicles away from the public eye.

Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra all sent representatives on their behalf alongside Prince William, Princess Anne, and Duchess Sophie. Princess Haya bint Al Hussein of Jordan also attended the service, showing how far-reaching Dame Shån’s relationships stretched. Her family concluded the service with a lighthearted personal note, writing “The family hope you will join them in the Marquee for “Coca Cola and a [cigarette]”!”