Princess Kate Proves She’s “The Children’s Princess” as She Makes Some Tiny New Fans in Italy
She even spoke Italian to them.
Children are at the heart of Princess Kate’s first solo visit abroad in four years, and she made time to greet plenty of little ones when she touched down in Italy on Wednesday, May 13 to kick off a two-day trip focused on early childhood education. Locals waited for hours to meet the future Queen—including one very tiny fan.
Thousands of people queued outside the Town Hall in Reggio Emilia, Italy from as early as 7:30 a.m., per GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker, and when the Princess of Wales arrived nearly six hours later, she was greeted by an incredible response. In a video shared on X by Emily Ferguson of the Daily Express, one woman held her infant up over the barrier, bouncing the baby girl to get Kate’s attention, but the royal had to head inside for her official welcome to the city.
However, baby Elena and her mom were in luck when the Princess of Wales came out to greet more fans, with Kate coming over to meet the little girl. The Mirror’s royal editor, Russell Myers, captured the sweet interaction in a video on Instagram, showing the baby smiling and laughing at the princess as she tickled her feet.
Like Princess Diana was called The People’s Princess, the Princess of Wales has been nicknamed The Children’s Princess for her love of kids.
“Look how much that baby loves her😍😍😍😍😍” one fan commented on the Reel, while another added, “Princess Catherine is a natural with babies and children!”
In another video shared on X, Princess Kate bends down to talk to a group of school-age kids and appears to tell them she speaks a little Italian, holding her fingers up to indicate a small amount. The X user captioned the clip, “i believe catherine was speaking italian with the kids! “do you speak english? come ti chiami? mi chiamo caterina!””
Princess Kate is visiting Reggio Emilia to learn about the student-led educational approach developed in the city that focuses on emotional wellbeing and the environment, two of the royal's biggest interests.
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During her welcome to the city, the Princess of Wales joined a discussion focusing on the historical, cultural and educational circumstances that led to the development of the Reggio Emilia approach, and the city-wide commitment to prioritizing early childhood. Over the next two days she'll have the opportunity to meet many more children in the area—and perhaps practice her Italian skills, too.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.