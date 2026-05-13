Princess Kate Proves She’s “The Children’s Princess” as She Makes Some Tiny New Fans in Italy

Children are at the heart of Princess Kate’s first solo visit abroad in four years, and she made time to greet plenty of little ones when she touched down in Italy on Wednesday, May 13 to kick off a two-day trip focused on early childhood education. Locals waited for hours to meet the future Queen—including one very tiny fan.

Thousands of people queued outside the Town Hall in Reggio Emilia, Italy from as early as 7:30 a.m., per GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker, and when the Princess of Wales arrived nearly six hours later, she was greeted by an incredible response. In a video shared on X by Emily Ferguson of the Daily Express, one woman held her infant up over the barrier, bouncing the baby girl to get Kate’s attention, but the royal had to head inside for her official welcome to the city.

However, baby Elena and her mom were in luck when the Princess of Wales came out to greet more fans, with Kate coming over to meet the little girl. The Mirror’s royal editor, Russell Myers, captured the sweet interaction in a video on Instagram, showing the baby smiling and laughing at the princess as she tickled her feet.

Latest Videos From

Princess Kate meets an adorable baby during her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate meets an adorable baby during her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Princess Diana was called The People’s Princess, the Princess of Wales has been nicknamed The Children’s Princess for her love of kids.

“Look how much that baby loves her😍😍😍😍😍” one fan commented on the Reel, while another added, “Princess Catherine is a natural with babies and children!”

In another video shared on X , Princess Kate bends down to talk to a group of school-age kids and appears to tell them she speaks a little Italian, holding her fingers up to indicate a small amount. The X user captioned the clip, “i believe catherine was speaking italian with the kids! “do you speak english? come ti chiami? mi chiamo caterina!””

The Princess of Wales meets school children in Reggio Emilia, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is visiting Reggio Emilia to learn about the student-led educational approach developed in the city that focuses on emotional wellbeing and the environment, two of the royal's biggest interests.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During her welcome to the city, the Princess of Wales joined a discussion focusing on the historical, cultural and educational circumstances that led to the development of the Reggio Emilia approach, and the city-wide commitment to prioritizing early childhood. Over the next two days she'll have the opportunity to meet many more children in the area—and perhaps practice her Italian skills, too.