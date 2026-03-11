Zara Tindall Is the Anti-Princess Anne With Surprising Royal Moment that Wasn't "Put on for the Paparazzi"
The royal and her husband "signify an evolution with the monarchy."
Princess Anne might have gone viral when she ducked a hug from a Scottish rugby player last month, but her daughter, Zara Tindall, showed she wasn’t afraid to show some royal PDA while attending the 2026 Cheltenham Festival on March 11. Zara, who is married to former England rugby star Mike Tindall, shared a sweet kiss on the lips with her husband as they attended the horse racing event—and their loved-up display shows “an evolution with the monarchy.”
While members of the Royal Family are more likely to be seen kissing on the cheek, if at all, the famously low-key couple was pictured kissing in an image shared by Hello! as they stood next to Princess Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton says that Mike and Zara are “not afraid to show PDA and are in good spirits no matter where they are.”
Noting that even gestures like “holding hands” were considered un-royal “in the past,” Stanton says that the Tindalls “signify an evolution with the monarchy and don’t have any issues showing public displays of affection.” He adds, “They are always laughing and beaming at each other, which isn’t put on for the paparazzi.”Article continues below
Professional equestrian Zara, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, is a frequent figure on the racing scene, and she attended the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday in a chic burgundy and gray outfit.
Zara wrapped up in a dark gray Katherine Hooker coat with a maroon windowpane check, adding a coordinating burgundy top by Hobbs, a skirt by The Fold London and a matching Juliette Botterill saucer hat. Like she did at Tuesday’s races, the royal wore pearl drop earrings from British label Hector Lion.
Princess Anne’s daughter, who serves as a brand ambassador for Fairfax & Favor, chose a pair of the British heritage label’s boots for the second day in a row, wearing a black suede heeled style. She also carried a burgundy bag by the brand, and although her velvet style is no longer available, it’s offered in shades ranging from classic black to a tri-colored navy iteration.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.