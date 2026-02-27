Prince William and Princess Kate were all smiles despite the terrible weather as they celebrated St. David's Day, the national holiday of Wales, with a visit to the country on Thursday, February 26. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared plenty of sweet moments with fans who waited in the pouring rain to meet them, and Kate managed to turn one potentially "awkward situation" into a special connection.

In a video shared by Hello!magazine, a man asked Princess Kate to give him an autograph. While it's commonplace for royals to snap selfies with fans these days, members of the Royal Family are prohibited from signing their name for fans.

"I can't sign things, I'm so sorry," Kate said in the video, adding, "I can shake your hand, though," and giving him a hug. "Nice to meet you," the princess added.

Speaking to Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton says that the interaction showed how Kate is "a real master now in connecting with people very quickly."

Princess Kate snapped a photo with a group of school boys on February 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales spoke to children and played rock, paper, scissors during the rainy day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kate appreciates that many have stood in the wind and the rain to meet her and William," he added. When the man asked for her autograph, Stanton says Princess Kate turned the uncomfortable situation into a moment of real connection.

"She also immediately reached for his hand and said sorry, which appeased him," the body language expert says. "Then she followed that up with a hug. She didn’t make it an issue. It was a masterclass in overcoming a potentially awkward situation with zero fuss and drama."

“It’s clear that Kate cares about people, she felt the need to justify not signing anything, which left the situation as a win," he adds. "Her smile was genuine and authentic and his happy expression was also genuine."

Members of the Royal Family are encouraged not to sign autographs due to the risk of their signatures being forged. However, there have been some exceptions over the years, like in 2010, when King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) wrote "Charles 2010" for a fan. And in 2018, Meghan Markle broke protocol by signing a young girl's autograph book in Wales.