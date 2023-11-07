This Resurfaced Video of Princess Charlotte Demanding to Switch Seats With Older Brother Prince George at the Platinum Jubilee Has Gone Viral

“She asks and she shall receive.”

Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee
It has long been Charlotte in charge around the Wales’ home—even though Princess Charlotte isn’t the heir to the throne, when it comes to her siblings, she rules the roost. If you’re looking for proof, check out this resurfaced clip from The Independent, where Charlotte is intent on sitting next to her dad, Prince William—and expertly convinces older brother Prince George to switch seats with her to do so. (That look on her face at the end!)

Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee

The video is from 2022’s Platinum Jubilee pageant, held to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. In the clip, Charlotte asks George to switch seats with her, Charlotte “pointing at her brother’s seat with a less-than-amused George not appearing thrilled with the idea,” The Independent reports. “William then stepped in to make the two siblings switch seats.”

Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee

Since being posted on November 2, the clip has been viewed over 1 million times. The comments are teeming with appreciation for how authoritative Charlotte was on standing her ground to get the seat she wanted: “She asks and she shall receive,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “She will lead with the help of her king-brother.”

Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee

Another moment at the Platinum Jubilee demonstrated Charlotte’s command of both George and her younger brother, Prince Louis (there are countless from over the years)—while the family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, “God Save the Queen” played in the background, and George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him. Unimpressed with his posture, “Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder, asking him to stand straight,” The Independent reports. “George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.”

Keep on keeping ‘em in line, Charlotte.

