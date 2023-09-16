Princess Diana’s Black Sheep Sweater Breaks a Record with Its $1.143M Sale

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A record was set this week—did you catch it? Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater—which Marie Claire profiled earlier this summer—went up for auction and netted a cool $1.143 million, making it the highest price paid at auction for an item worn by the late Princess of Wales, People reports.
The famous garment—worn in 1989 by Diana to likely signify her feelings as “the black sheep” of the royal family—was auctioned off by Sotheby’s in New York at its latest Fashion Icons auction during New York Fashion Week. The sweater was offered with an estimate of just $50,000 to $80,000; bidding jumped from $190,000 to its final price after an intense 15-minute bidding battle. Prior to this sale, the record was held by Diana’s Victor Edelstein aubergine evening gown, which made fashion history when it sold for $604,800 this past January. The dress was also a 1989 look and also auctioned off by Sotheby’s; it pulled in five times the pre-estimate.
Sally Muir is cofounder of Warm and Wonderful, the brand that designed the famed sweater. (Her cofounder is Joanna Osborne.) “I went to Jo’s for the last two hours of the auction, and we had bucks fizz and sat down with some friends of hers and watched it,” Muir told People. “Nothing happened for hours, and then it all went berserk in the last 10 minutes. It was nail-biting because it had been stuck at the same level at around $180,000 all day, which we thought was brilliant, and then it just went mad. Everyone just screamed every time it went up!”
Muir added that she’s “absolutely dying to know” who bought the piece, “but it’s all confidential unless it goes to a museum, and then we might find out,” she said. “It’s kind of frustrating but also quite intriguing because, of course, we have been speculating.”
When asked what Diana herself would think of the record-breaking sale, Muir said she would be “quite amused by it. It’s just the power of Diana. It goes on and on.”
The sweater that sold at auction was the second version of the sweater made for the princess; the original was worn in 1983. The success of the black sheep sweater at auction follows the sale of three of Diana’s gowns at auction for $1.162 million last week; those three looks—one from Bruce Oldfield and two from Catherine Walker—were a part of Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies Presents “Legends: Hollywood and Royalty,” which was held in Beverly Hills and online.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
In a “Revolutionary Move,” Prince William and Princess Kate are Hiring Their Own Personal CEO, Who Must Have a "Low Ego"
The hire is “foreshadowing a drastic hierarchical shift” within the Firm.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Had the Sweetest Moment with a Member of Team Germany at the Invictus Games This Week
“It was a lovely gesture, and we are very grateful.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle’s Show of Support at the Invictus Games Has Increased Prince Harry’s Confidence, Body Language Expert Says
Behold—our favorite loved up photos of the couple from the Games this week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Way Prince Harry Interacts with Children is Reminiscent of Princess Diana, Body Language Expert Says
“Harry is clearly so much in his element here.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Diana Would Have “Loved” and “Embraced” Meghan Markle, Former Royal Butler Says
“I think she would have tried to understand her.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Newly Released Tapes Reveal Princess Diana’s Feelings on Her Wedding to Prince Charles: “The Whole Thing Was Ridiculous”
Unheard tapes Diana recorded for biographer Andrew Morton are coming to light.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Only After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Did Sarah Ferguson Stop Comparing Herself to Late Sister-in-Law Princess Diana
“I didn’t like myself and that was because, I think, I was always compared to Diana.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Detail Their Last Phone Call with Their Mother, Princess Diana, Hours Before Her Untimely Death
“That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Following Backlash, Producers of ‘The Crown’ Insist Princess Diana’s Death Will Be Handled “Delicately, Thoughtfully”
“There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Royal Family Was Looking for a “Particular Kind of Girl” When It Came to Finding Prince Charles a Wife, Author Says
One Diana Spencer fit the bill perfectly.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Was “Horrified” When She Saw the Gown on the Big Day
“I actually felt faint.”
By Rachel Burchfield