Princess Diana's Family Is "Working Hard" to End Prince Harry and Prince William's Rift

And there's one relative in particular that might be the key to fixing their relationship, apparently.

Prince William and Prince Harry
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Prince Harry and Prince William's seemingly endless royal rift might not be so endless after all.

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, some close to the estranged brothers see the fact that William agreed to attend their uncle Robert Fellowes’ funeral when Harry would also be there as a sign that there's still hope for reconciliation between the two—and their late mother's family is reportedly leading the charge to make that happen.

“It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse," a friend of Princess Diana's family, the Spencers, told The Daily Beast.

The Spencer family source went on to explain that Harry and William's surprise joint appearance at their uncle's funeral made sense to those who know them best because both brothers "adore" Robert Fellowes' widow, Lady Jane Fellowes, and it was "absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her."

“It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water," the insider added. "It’s a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going be allowed to overshadow important family events.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

“It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Harry and William's respective bonds with Lady Jane are so strong that sources close to the Spencer family think she could be key to helping the brothers repair their relationship.

“Harry is still very close to his mother’s family. If anyone can mediate between the brothers it will be Jane," a different source, described as a "friend and neighbor of the Spencers," told The Daily Beast.

If the intel coming from sources close to Diana's family is accurate, Jane may actually be tapped to play mediator for Harry and William in the future, because the Spencers are reportedly working actively to repair this royal rift.

“Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile," the second Spencer insider added. "They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors.”

Topics
Prince Harry Prince William
Kayleigh Roberts
Weekend Editor at Cosmopolitan

Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸