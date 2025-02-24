The Extreme Measures Put in Place to Protect Prince William and "Paranoid" Princess Kate in Mustique

Prince William and Princess Kate are back in the U.K. after spending a luxurious break in Mustique last week—and there’s a very good reason why they love vacationing there. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who skipped the 2025 BAFTAs to head to the Caribbean with their three kids, can relax in absolute privacy thanks to the island’s tight rules.

Princess Margaret is perhaps the best-known Mustique aficionado, but the island has been a favorite destination of the Wales family for years, too. According to the Mail on Sunday , Prince William and Princess Kate brought Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, to Mustique, joining Kate’s mom Carole Middleton for a half-term school break this month.

In addition to its sparkling turquoise waters, world-class scuba diving and pristine beaches, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty, revealed to the Sun’s “Fabulous” section why the royals love Mustique so much.

“There is a no-fly zone put in place over the island when royalty or high-end VIPs are staying to ensure no drones hover overhead taking illicit photographs,” she explained. “Kate is paranoid about her children’s privacy which narrows down the choice of holiday spots.”

The Wales family also visited the Caribbean during a 2022 tour of the region. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not clear where the Wales family stayed this year, but they’ve previously enjoyed their vacation at Villa Antilles, a stunning property that boasts everything from a huge infinity pool to a private butler and chef. Unlike previous vacations where they've been snapped by paparazzi, there's no chance of that happening in Mustique as journalists and photographers are actually banned from the island.

"Most of the very expensive villas are set well out of sight from the road and everything is at hand,” Seward continued. “The beaches are usually deserted—not a sun lounger in sight.”

However, the family does bring protection officers with them on vacation. "Out of necessity Kate and Wills have their bodyguards within running distance from them at all times and of course they become friends and help carry things to the beach,” the Majesty editor explained.

During a visit to Royal Marsden Hospital in January, Princess Kate shared that she tried to spend as much time as possible outside while she fought cancer. Seward continued that when it came to a half-term holiday, “William was anxious to give Kate some of the sunshine she craved after her cancer illness which put her in the shade for almost a year."