Princess Diana's Former Lover James Hewitt Opens Up About the Royal's "Unforgivable" Martin Bashir Interview

"I think the chap needs to seriously search his conscience."

A photo of James Hewitt playing polo wearing a white uniform next to a photo of Princess Diana wearing a black blazer and skirt sitting in a chair
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It was 29 years ago this week that Princess Diana sat down for her controversial BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, and nearly three decades later, the late royal's once-lover, James Hewitt, is speaking out on the journalist's "deception."

Diana's interview—which aired on November 20, 1995—contained numerous bombshells about the royal's life and marriage to Prince Charles, including her affair with Hewitt, who was her horseback riding instructor.

An independent investigation was launched in 2021 after Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, accused Bashir of using unethical methods to persuade Diana to participate in the interview—tactics that Hewitt, 66, told the Sun were "unforgivable."

The resulting report confirmed that the interviewer had used "deceitful behavior" to secure Diana's participation. Specifically, it found that Bashir had forged documents and misrepresented information to both the princess and her brother in order to gain their trust. This included telling Princess Diana that she was being surveilled and making other manipulative claims about the Royal Family.

"I think the chap needs to seriously search his conscience," Hewitt said when discussing Bashir. "To do it by deception is unforgivable and there is very little road back from that."

Princess Diana wearing a black skirt suit and tights sitting in a chair talking to Martin Bashir

Diana's bombshell interview aired in November 1995.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former calvary officer in the British Army continued, “I don’t know him personally, but I think any underhandedness—and particularly if it’s taking advantage of someone’s weakness and being a toad—is wrong. It did affect me and it had a huge effect.”

In the jaw-dropping interview, Princess Diana admitted, “Yes, I was in love with him, but I was very let down," referring to Hewitt and their five-year-long affair.

The former polo player told the Sun that the course of his life was impacted by the Panorama special and its resulting backlash. One particularly nasty rumor involved Hewitt being Prince Harry's real father. However, Princess Diana didn't even meet the Army officer until two years after Harry's birth.

When asked why he never got married, Hewitt shared, "I think it’s pretty obvious given my history, and the difficulties thereafter, and having been the most hated person in the world.”

King Charles raising a mallet in the air while playing polo with James Hewitt in 1991

Hewitt (right) is seen playing polo with Prince Charles in 1991.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I do think I’ve missed out on that," he continued. "I would have liked to have had children but there we are, you can’t have everything in life.”

Along with admitting to her relationship with Hewitt—which took place from 1986 to 1991—Princess Diana spoke about her husband's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, famously saying, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

At the end of the day, Hewitt, who is now devoting his life to aid work in Ukraine, said the public should look at the interview with a critical lens.

“I hope people realize that the whole of the program should be seen for what it was—and that was to deceive somebody into saying things and doing things that they may not necessarily have been willing to say had all the facts been known," he concluded.

Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

