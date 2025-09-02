The Future Queen of Sweden, 13, and Her Adorable Dog Have a Starring Role in Relaxed Summer Video

Princess Estelle is set to take the Swedish throne one day, but for now she's enjoying vacation like any other teenage girl. The 13-year-old royal and her brother Prince Oscar, 9, showed off some sweet summer moments in an Instagram Reel their parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel shared on Sunday, August 31—but another member of the royal family stole the show.

Crown Princess Victoria—who is next in line to the Swedish throne—and husband Prince Daniel welcomed a Cavapoo named Rio into their family in 2020. The curly pup is seen in a number of snapshots in their summer video, with Princess Estelle looking all grown up as she cradles Rio in two beautiful new portraits. The teenage princess wears an ivory sweater in one picture as she holds her dog, and in another close-up shot, she's dressed in a tan hoodie while Rio looks right into the camera.

The photogenic dog, who made his Instagram debut in May 2020, also poses with Prince Oscar in another image from the family's summer holiday. The Reel also features plenty of peeks at the idyllic Swedish countryside, including a photo of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar posing by a lake and a sweet sunset selfie of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria went casual for a sunset selfie. (Image credit: Kungahuset/Instagram)

The crown princess and her family typically spend their summer break at Solliden Palace, a retreat located on the island of Öland, and their Reel showed the family enjoying plenty of quality time outdoors.

On that note, Crown Princess Victoria has announced her plan to visit every national park in Sweden in a recent Instagram post. On August 26, the palace shared a photo of the future queen walking in a forest, writing, "Yesterday, the Crown Princess walked in the Bearland National Park, which is located in the Åsele patchland. There are 31 national parks in Sweden and the Crown Princess plans to visit them all."

As for Princess Estelle, she was last seen publicly on July 14 when she joined her family to celebrate mom Crown Princess Victoria's 48th birthday at Solliden Palace. The 13-year-old future queen is a student at Campus Manilla on Royal Djurgården in Stockholm, and like Britain's Prince George, she doesn't carry out official royal duties just yet, with her parents allowing Estelle to live as normal of a childhood as possible.