Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Goes High-Low, Pairing an H&M Ballgown with a 119-Year-Old Diamond Tiara
She's taking high street to the palace.
I don't know about you, but when I'm shopping for a ballgown, H&M is probably the last place that would come to mind. But in the case of Crown Princess of Victoria of Sweden, she somehow managed to pull off an old high street evening dress with a diamond tiara—and look absolutely incredible.
The heir to the Swedish throne stepped out in a design from H&M's conscious collection—but with her own twist—as she attended the annual Nobel Laureates dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Crown Princess Victoria debuted the ruffled dress in one of her stunning 10th anniversary portraits in 2020, but made an alteration to the navy design with the inclusion of a sheer short-sleeved overlay (the original piece was sleeveless). She also wore the $290 eco-friendly design to a 2022 event, bringing it out for a third showing at Wednesday night's Nobel gathering.
What does one wear with a budget ballgown? Piles of diamonds and a historic tiara, naturally. Sweden's future queen wore the Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara, which was passed down to her by her great aunt, Princess Lilian, when she died in 2013, per The Court Jeweller.
However, the sparkler actually has a connection to the British royals. The tiara dates back to the early 1900s when it was given to Princess Margaret of Connaught, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria who later married King Gustaf VI Adolf of Sweden. Sadly, she died before her husband took the throne, but Margaret's tiara lived on through her daughter-in-law, Princess Lilian, and now Crown Princess Victoria.
The diamond piece resembles two rows of laurel wreaths and features an open center with a diamond dangling down from the center. It can also be worn as a necklace, as Princess Margaret loved to do, per The Court Jeweller. Victoria wore her tiara with even more bling, adding dazzling drop earrings and a diamond necklace along with a massive brooch pinned to her sash.
Crown Princess Victoria wasn't the only royal who made a glittering impression at the Nobel Laureates dinner; mom Queen Silvia, sister Princess Madeleine and sister-in-law Princess Sofia all wore their best gowns and jewels for the evening.
Wednesday was the second day in a row that the Swedish royal ladies busted out their tiaras, with the family also attending the Nobel Prize ceremony on Dec. 10. For the occasion, Victoria stunned in a shimmering pink dress with a sheer black overlay, choosing one of her other favorite headpieces, the Baden Fringe Tiara—a design that also evokes the diamond whopper that Queen Camilla wore to a recent state banquet.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
