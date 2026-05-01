This Baby Princess Just Gave Her First Royal Wave During King Carl Gustaf of Sweden's 80th Birthday Celebrations

Members of the Swedish royal family and other royals from around the world gathered for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s glamorous 80th birthday gala on April 30, but it was the tiniest royal who captured hearts during the celebrations.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s youngest child, Princess Ines, is just 14 months old, and she joined her family for a balcony appearance at the Royal Palace in Stockholm to mark her grandfather’s birthday.

Wearing a tiny white cape, the baby princess stole the show as she enthusiastically waved from underneath her cloak in a video shared on X. Princess Sofia, who was holding Ines, then moved her daughter’s cape aside so she could better wave to the crowds gathered outside the palace.

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Princess Sofia holds Princess Ines during King Carl XVI Gustaf's birthday commemorations on April 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Estelle holds her cousin and goddaughter, Ines. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby Ines, held by her dad, Prince Carl Philip, wears a floral dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Ines’s 14-year-old godmother, Princess Estelle, watched on with a smile as the baby waved away, and she held her goddaughter during part of the birthday tributes. Queen Silvia also took a turn holding the baby as Ines sweetly reached up and touched her grandmother’s face.

The 1-year-old, who wore a floral dress underneath her cape and a white hair bow, was joined by her three brothers, Prince Alexander, 10, Prince Gabriel, 8, and Prince Julian, 5.

Although Princess Ines didn’t get to join her parents for the birthday gala Thursday night, Princess Estelle looked grown up in a lavender gown as she attended the festivities.

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