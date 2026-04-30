The 14-Year-Old Future Queen of Sweden Joins in Royal Tiara Fest to Celebrate Her Grandfather's 80th Birthday
Princess Estelle joined royalty from around the world to toast King Carl Gustaf's big day.
Europe's tiaras were out in full force as Sweden’s royal family celebrated King Carl Gustaf XVI’s 80th birthday on Thursday, April 30—even if the country’s future queen isn’t old enough to wear one just yet. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s 14-year-old daughter, Princess Estelle, might have been tiara-less, but she looked elegant in a lavender gown as she joined her family and royals from around the world at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.
Estelle, who is heir to the throne after her mother, wore a bespoke Christer Lindarw dress for the occasion featuring a short-sleeved, beaded overlay and a floor-length purple skirt. One day, she’ll get to wear a tiara of her own like mom Crown Princess Victoria, who wore the dazzling diamond Connaught Tiara for the banquet. For now, Estelle sported a pair of diamond stud earrings with pink gemstone accents.
Victoria also wore a Christer Lindarw design, choosing a one-shouldered gown in trendy cobalt blue.Article continues below
Lindarw shared a video of Princess Estella and her mother on Instagram, writing, “Huge honor to be able to design Crown Princess Victoria and also Princess Estelle's dresses for the King's 80th birthday gala. 💙👑💙 So grateful to have been entrusted. 🙏🏻. The dresses are constructed and sewn by @ateljebirgittajonsson @victoriakronprinsessan @kungahuset @christerlindarwdesign @tinatorn.”
Crown Princess Victoria's sister, Princess Madeleine, wore the same Modern Fringe Tiara she wore on her wedding day, pairing it with a blush colored gown covered in silver beading. Meanwhile, Prince Carl Philip's wife, Princess Sofia, also wore her wedding tiara, topping the convertible style with amethyst stones that coordinated with her magenta ombré gown.
Along with the Swedish royals, a number of other royal families attended the party, including Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark, Queen Sofia of Spain, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.