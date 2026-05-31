Princess Charlene Celebrates a Monumental Occasion by Coordinating With Her 11-Year-Old Twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are raising 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. In honor of Monaco's Mother's Day on May 31, 2026, the Monégasque royal family shared a new photo of Charlene with the two children, along with a lovely message.

The palace captioned the sweet Instagram photo, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!"

In the picture, Charlene coordinated with the twins, with all three wearing white for the occasion. Princess Charlene wore an off-white cream cable knit sweater for the photo, as did Jacques, who was dressed in a Brunello Cucinelli Kids Crew-Neck Ribbed Sweater. Gabriella wore a sparkly white dress.

Latest Videos From

Pictures from the same photo shoot were originally released on December 10, 2025, in honor of Gabriella and Jacques's 11th birthdays.

A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco) A photo posted by on

Both Charlene and Albert have opened up about their children in interviews throughout the years.

In 2021, Prince Albert told People, "In very broad terms, Jacques is a little more shy and a little quieter, but he can also come up with some very funny things." Albert continued, "He's a great observer and loves to size up the situation. Then he'll go for it."

The prince described his daughter Gabriella as "a little more outgoing, and she definitely has the gift of gab." He continued, "She's just a character who loves to dance and to sing...She has no qualms about being in front of people."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, and Prince Jacques meeting Pope Leo XIV on March 28, 2026. (Image credit: Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Princess Charlene told Gala magazine in 2024, "Gabriella is very curious." The Olympian continued, "She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention."

As always, the royals have proven that cute coordinating outfits never go out of style.