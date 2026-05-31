Princess Charlene Celebrates a Monumental Occasion by Coordinating With Her 11-Year-Old Twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques
Monaco's young royals are growing up so fast.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are raising 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. In honor of Monaco's Mother's Day on May 31, 2026, the Monégasque royal family shared a new photo of Charlene with the two children, along with a lovely message.
The palace captioned the sweet Instagram photo, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!"
In the picture, Charlene coordinated with the twins, with all three wearing white for the occasion. Princess Charlene wore an off-white cream cable knit sweater for the photo, as did Jacques, who was dressed in a Brunello Cucinelli Kids Crew-Neck Ribbed Sweater. Gabriella wore a sparkly white dress.
Pictures from the same photo shoot were originally released on December 10, 2025, in honor of Gabriella and Jacques's 11th birthdays.
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Both Charlene and Albert have opened up about their children in interviews throughout the years.
In 2021, Prince Albert told People, "In very broad terms, Jacques is a little more shy and a little quieter, but he can also come up with some very funny things." Albert continued, "He's a great observer and loves to size up the situation. Then he'll go for it."
The prince described his daughter Gabriella as "a little more outgoing, and she definitely has the gift of gab." He continued, "She's just a character who loves to dance and to sing...She has no qualms about being in front of people."
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Meanwhile, Princess Charlene told Gala magazine in 2024, "Gabriella is very curious." The Olympian continued, "She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention."
As always, the royals have proven that cute coordinating outfits never go out of style.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.