Princess Kate Takes on Her Most Personal Engagement Yet After Becoming Patron of Cancer Hospital

Kate Middleton surprised fans with her first appearance of 2025 on Tues. Jan 14, making an emotional return to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London where she received cancer treatment last year. The visit coincides with a big announcement, with Princess Kate and husband Prince William being named as co-patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales spoke with patients undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital, and when she arrived, per the Independent, the royal hinted that she'd been arriving at a back entrance in the past. “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice," she said.

Kate, wearing a brown tartan coat by Blazé Milano along with a burgundy turtleneck and matching skirt, was told she "managed the children amazingly well" by one patient. "Oh thanks...it's just trying to do the best," she replied, per Hello!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are following in Princess Diana's footsteps with their new roles as co-patrons. While Prince William held the role of president of The Royal Marsden since 2007, his mother previously served in the role.

The princess spoke with patient Katherine Field during her visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also met with a therapy dog at the hospital. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal shared smiles with patient Peter Burton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Hello! Princess Kate shared one thing that she sought out during her own treatments. "I really felt like I needed to get the sun," the royal shared. "You need loads of water and loads of sunlight."

The Princess of Wales announced she'd been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024, sharing it was discovered after a planned abdominal surgery. She posted an intensely personal video in September, declaring she'd completed her treatments, which we now know took place at Royal Marsden.

One woman burst into tears after sharing with the princess that her daughter was in the ICU. “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could to help," Kate told her, per Hello!. "I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time."

Before leaving, Kate asked her, “Are you ok? Yes?" adding, "There is light at the end of that tunnel, very nice to meet you and best of luck."