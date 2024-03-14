Princess Kate (AKA Kate Middleton) has been under a TON of scrutiny this past week following the "Photogate" debacle.

But after the royal Photoshop blunder story that developed between Sunday and Monday, it's not just photos taken and edited by the royals themselves that have been hyper-analyzed online.

Hours after Kate issued an apology for editing a family photo posted on Mother's Day, she was photographed in a car with husband Prince William as they made their way to separate engagements.

But because people were still in the speculation state of mind, they of course spent a lot of time and energy picking this new photo apart, with social media users coming to believe it had been doctored.

However, the photo agency that released the image, Goff Photos, was quick to dispel these rumors. The photos "have been cropped and lightened," they told E! News, adding that "nothing has been doctored."

Car shots are notoriously difficult to get, says photographer Jim Bennett. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the photographer who captured the pictures, Jim Bennett, reiterated this message.

"We don’t change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary," Bennett told People. "Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult."

The photographer also explained that he didn't expect to see Kate with William, who was on his way to the Commonwealth Day service.

"It wasn't until I checked on the back of the camera to make sure I had a frame of Prince William that I realized there was someone sitting next to him. It turned out to be Catherine!" Bennett added.

Sorry to disappoint, amateur sleuths and conspiracy theorists.