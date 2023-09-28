Princess Kate Has Had to Find New Royals to "Confide" In After Sussex Departure, Says Expert

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Kate and Prince William are in a unique position, being so high up in the Royal Family.

While in a parallel universe, they would have been able to rely on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for support and advice, they have been sadly estranged since the Sussexes' departure from royal life.

As such, they've had to find new sources of comfort within the family, and for royal expert Jennie Bond, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were the obvious candidates.

"Sometimes it seems strange to realize that these are two different generations of royals as they seem much closer," Bond told OK!.

Indeed, while Edward is William's uncle, he is only 18 years older than him, while his age gap with King Charles is a fairly similar 15 years.

"But, especially after all that has happened—not only with the Queen’s death but with Harry and Meghan leaving and Andrew getting 'sacked'—the two couples have formed a tight bond," the expert continued.

"I think William and Catherine feel they can confide in Edward and Sophie and there are so few people a royal can entrust with their thoughts and feelings."

But it's not just Sophie's position in the Royal Family which attracts William and Kate to her: According to Bond, she also has many qualities to recommend her.

"She is so easy to be with, as William obviously appreciates, which is why he invited her to Battersea Power Station with him. And Sophie and Catherine have developed a friendship with I think both value highly," the expert said.

"Both she and Catherine have a common touch… perhaps because they lived 'normal' lives before marrying. They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat. They are the new female stars of the show—elegant, engaging and empathetic."

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is on a steady decline.

"Some of what Harry and Meghan have said, particularly about Kate, was so personal, and it's going to take years to heal the hurt because of the damage that's been done," royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously said, while fellow commentator Richard Fitzwilliams added, "The rift is as deep as ever and the brothers' relationship is absolutely terrible." Oof.