The News Appears to Be Good Amid Princess Kate’s Ongoing Battle with Cancer

Here’s some good news for your Wednesday: the Princess of Wales has reportedly “turned a corner” with her cancer treatment and is “feeling a lot better,” according to Tatler .

This news comes just over two months after Kate announced via a video message on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. After undergoing a planned abdominal surgery in January, cancer was detected, and it’s believed that she found out about her diagnosis sometime around the end of February. After endless speculation as to her whereabouts and well-being, the March 22 message confirmed perhaps the public’s worst fears; she hasn’t been seen publicly since, preferring to lay low at both her home in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage, and her family’s country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate.

Kate announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer, the type and stage of which remains unknown to the public. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tatler reports that everyone has been “rallying around” Kate as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, and that in recent weeks her health has been on the uptick. Ever since Kate understandably asked for “some time, space, and privacy” in her video message, very few updates have been provided on her condition, save for sparse ones from her husband, Prince William, when he has been on royal engagements in the months following. He has said to well-wishers he was “looking after” his wife, and that Kate is “doing well.”

Vanity Fair ’s Katie Nicholl reports that there have been marked signs of improvement in Kate’s condition over the past month, quoting a source as saying “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better.” They added that, in addition to William, Kate’s birth family, the Middletons—her parents, Michael and Carole, and her siblings, Pippa and James—have been kept close through it all.

Kate isn't expected to return to royal engagements until this fall at the absolute earliest, and possibly not until 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, The Daily Mail reported that Kate has been seen “out and about more” with her family this week but, according to Tatler, “the public shouldn’t get too excited yet; Kensington Palace has stressed the need for ‘space and time’ for Kate to recover, with sources suggesting she won’t be returning to royal duty till the autumn at the earliest.” ( Marie Claire reported yesterday that she may not return to public life until as far out as 2025.)

Kate has been seen out and about with her family in the past week, but is still largely maintaining a low profile. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children,” a source speaking to People said. William is “staying positive” for his family, they said, and relying on the “nuclear family unit” of the Middletons to get through this difficult time.

Kate’s type and stage of cancer remains undisclosed to the public, as does the cancer of her father, King Charles, who also received his shocking diagnosis in February.