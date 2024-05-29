The News Appears to Be Good Amid Princess Kate’s Ongoing Battle with Cancer

Here’s some good news for your Wednesday: the Princess of Wales has reportedly “turned a corner” with her cancer treatment and is “feeling a lot better,” according to Tatler.
This news comes just over two months after Kate announced via a video message on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. After undergoing a planned abdominal surgery in January, cancer was detected, and it’s believed that she found out about her diagnosis sometime around the end of February. After endless speculation as to her whereabouts and well-being, the March 22 message confirmed perhaps the public’s worst fears; she hasn’t been seen publicly since, preferring to lay low at both her home in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage, and her family’s country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate.
Tatler reports that everyone has been “rallying around” Kate as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, and that in recent weeks her health has been on the uptick. Ever since Kate understandably asked for “some time, space, and privacy” in her video message, very few updates have been provided on her condition, save for sparse ones from her husband, Prince William, when he has been on royal engagements in the months following. He has said to well-wishers he was “looking after” his wife, and that Kate is “doing well.”
Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl reports that there have been marked signs of improvement in Kate’s condition over the past month, quoting a source as saying “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better.” They added that, in addition to William, Kate’s birth family, the Middletons—her parents, Michael and Carole, and her siblings, Pippa and James—have been kept close through it all.
Additionally, The Daily Mail reported that Kate has been seen “out and about more” with her family this week but, according to Tatler, “the public shouldn’t get too excited yet; Kensington Palace has stressed the need for ‘space and time’ for Kate to recover, with sources suggesting she won’t be returning to royal duty till the autumn at the earliest.” (Marie Claire reported yesterday that she may not return to public life until as far out as 2025.)
“William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children,” a source speaking to People said. William is “staying positive” for his family, they said, and relying on the “nuclear family unit” of the Middletons to get through this difficult time.
Kate’s type and stage of cancer remains undisclosed to the public, as does the cancer of her father, King Charles, who also received his shocking diagnosis in February.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Jennifer Lopez Brings a Minimalist Workwear Twist to Her Loud Luxury Accessories
When she brings her Birkin, she means business.
By India Roby Published
-
The Most Iconic Moments in Golden Globes History
Known for its unpredictability and expansive guest list, the Globes is far from the wallflower of award season.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
There’s A Perfectly Good Reason Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Didn’t Wear the Spencer Tiara on Their Respective Wedding Days
Their late mother-in-law, Lady Diana Spencer, famously—and beautifully—wore her family heirloom tiara when she married Prince Charles in 1981, and wore it again multiple times throughout her royal life.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate’s “Circle of Trust Is Tiny” As She Remains Out of the Public Eye Over Two Months After Announcing Her Cancer Diagnosis
Bit by bit, Kate is resuming parts of normality, like taking part in the occasional school run for her kids.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s a Chance Princess Kate May Not Return to Public Duty Until 2025, As Her “Diary for This Year Is Empty”
Focused on her health and well-being, Kate is “just getting on with the business of getting better.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Once Had a Very Normal Job While a College Student—One She Admits She Was “Terrible” At Doing
“You might not imagine that the future Queen and an everyday minimum wage job go hand in hand.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate’s Return to Public Duty Could Be Delayed Until This Autumn, As the “Only Thing That Matters at the Moment Is Her Getting Better”
“She has been through an ordeal this year.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Is Waiting on the “Green Light from Doctors” to Return to Public Duty—But Is Still a “Driving Force” While Working from Home
She is “excited” about the latest step forward in her early childhood work, outlined in a 60-page report released today.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Has Apparently Made It Clear that Anyone Who Dares Criticizing Princess Kate Will “Risk Being Read the Riot Act”
“The King has made it clear that whatever Kate feels she needs, she gets.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Would “Love to Reconnect” with Princess Kate—But Royal Biographer Says Prince William Won’t Have It
“Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis,” according to Christopher Andersen.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Refuses to Be Anything But “Resolutely Cheerful” Around Her Kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Royal Author Says
More than ever, as she receives treatment for cancer, the hope is to “keep the prevailing mood as upbeat as possible.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published