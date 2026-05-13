Royal Aide Says Princess Kate's Italy Trip Is an "Important Step" Following Her Cancer Recovery

Princess Kate had not undertaken an official solo visit overseas since her 2024 cancer diagnosis until May 13, when she arrived in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales will be in the city for a two-day visit focused on her biggest passion project, early childhood development, and the topic of her trip is no accident, according to a royal insider.

The Princess of Wales announced she’d been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024, sharing a surprisingly personal video that September letting the public know that she’d finished chemotherapy.

In January 2025, Princess Kate announced she was officially in remission, and a royal aide called her Italy trip “an important step in the princess’s recovery journey.”

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Princess Kate greets children in Reggio Emilia, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales meets a young girl during her solo trip to Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate meets students and teachers at Scuola Comunale d'infanzia Anna Frank. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“She takes great joy from this work,” the palace employee said, via People . “I think it is only right that her first international trip since her illness is one that is focused on an issue that is committed to championing for decades to come and is a real issue that she wants to shine a spotlight on.”

The Princess of Wales was greeted by thousands of fans in the town square when she arrived to Reggio Emilia on Wednesday afternoon, including a tiny baby who greeted the princess with plenty of smiles.

Princess Kate will be meeting with educational experts, schools and local children during her two-day trip to learn more about the innovative Reggio Emilia philosophy of early childhood education.

“She's looking forward to being here, she's energized, she's enthused, she's excited to see Reggio Emilia in action and meet the people here too,” a source told People.

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