Princess Kate just completed her first solo international trip following her cancer diagnosis, visiting Italy to further her research into early years development. Now, two more members of the Royal Family have announced their intention to embark on their own royal tours overseas.

Majesty magazine shared news of Princess Anne's forthcoming royal tour of Greece in a Facebook post. "As President of the Mission to Seafarers, the Princess Royal will begin her visit by conducting engagements in Athens," the post explained, revealing that Anne will be accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. The pair are set to visit Greece from May 22 until May 24.

Following their stop in Athens, Anne and her husband will "visit Crete to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete," Majesty magazine shared. The trip is set to include a flypast by the Royal Air Force, with Princess Anne paying tribute to servicepeople who have lost their lives.

Latest Videos From

Princess Anne will visit Greece from May 22 until May 24, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle also announced her own international trip, with a press release revealing that the Duchess of Sussex will travel to Geneva, Switzerland for the opening of The Lost Screen Memorial.

Taking place ahead of World Health Assembly Week, and hosted by Archewell Philanthropies alongside the World Health Organization, "the installation will feature 50 illuminated lightboxes, each displaying the lock screen image of a child who lost their life as a result of online violence and digital harm."

Importantly, the memorial "was created by Archewell Philanthropies...in partnership with The Parents's Network—a community of bereaved families advocating for safer online spaces for children and young people."

The Duchess of Sussex will travel to Geneva, Switzerland for the opening of The Lost Screen Memorial. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per a press release, "The memorial seeks to highlight the measurable and preventable harms associated with online violence against children, including cyberbullying, grooming, sextortion, exposure to self-harm content, and unsafe emerging technologies without adequate safeguards."