New Royal Book Reveals “There Were a Lot of Tears” When William and Kate Had to Break This News to Their Kids
"Everything they live for is for those children."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
In his new book, William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, the Mirror's royal editor, Russell Myers, dives into the behind-the-scenes stories that have shaped Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship. Along with sharing more lighthearted tidibits about baby names and how Queen Elizabeth advised Kate on "headstrong husbands," he reveals how the Wales family reacted when Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer.
The Princess of Wales went public with her diagnosis in an emotional March 2024 video after cancer was discovered during a planned abdominal surgery. "Everyone knew it was a huge moment," Myers writes in his book. "The Princess delivered her message with such grace, perfection and empathy, it was incredibly emotional."
Even though Prince William was "floored" by his wife's diagnosis, it was even more difficult to tell Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "that Mummy was ill and would have to go back to hospital."
"Everything they live for is for those children; they are their absolute world," Myers continues. "There were a lot of tears from everyone."
When it comes to breaking hard news to his kids, William said being honest is the most important factor. "We choose to communicate a lot more with our children," he told Brazilian journalist Luciano Huck during a trip to South America for the 2025 Earthshot Prize. "Sometimes, you feel like you're oversharing with your children and like you probably shouldn't, but most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn't work," the Prince of Wales admitted.
A friend of Prince William's told Myers that Kate's diagnosis "was like being hit by a bus" for the Prince of Wales. "One moment, life was normal, and the next, everything changed," the friend told Myers. "He worships her, truly. She's his world, and when the diagnosis came, it was as if the ground beneath him vanished."
William called 2024 "the hardest year I've ever had" when speaking with actor Eugene Levy on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler, and it's no wonder why. Along with worrying about his wife, the Prince of Wales also had to deal with his father, King Charles's, own cancer diagnosis, which was announced just a month before Kate's news.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Fortunately, the Princess of Wales announced she had completed chemotherapy treatments in September 2024, and by January 2025, she told the public that she was officially in remission.
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she wrote at the time. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.