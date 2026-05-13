Crowds lined the streets and hordes of people exited the subways as the small Italian town of Reggio Emilia prepared to welcome the Princess of Wales. On her first official visit to Italy—and her first overseas visit in a while—the fashion expectations were high. Would she step out in a red Valentino, a white Armani, or a green Gucci ensemble? A textbook homage to Italy’s iconic red/white/green flag was the expectation, so Princess Kate surprised us all with a subtle nod to Italy’s history and culture: Savoy blue.

Princess Kate arrived in Reggio Emilia for a two-day visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate waves to the massive crowd that came to see her in Reggio Emilia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate’s bright blue suit was easily spotted along the streets of Reggio Emilia, where onlookers could spot her from a distance—a clever trick from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who knew that a bright color made her easier to be seen, and to be believed. The Edeline Lee Lola jacket and Averill trousers were described as a ‘Cornflower’ shade of blue, but a little sleuthing uncovered Italy’s historic national color: Savoy blue, or azzurro.

Savoy blue was first used in 1366 by Amedeo VI of Savoy, who displayed a large blue flag on his ship during a crusade. Since then, the color was used for military uniforms, official medals and badges, and Italian national teams throughout the years. The shade shifts from a light-to-mid blue depending on the context, but it is clear that this soft, aquatic blue is tied to Italy’s history and culture.

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Princess Kate meets with children in Reggio Emilia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wears Savoy blue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy fans cheer on their national team with shades of azzurro. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Conveniently for Princess Kate, Italy’s national shade of blue taps into Pantone’s Summer 2026 color trends. Pantone’s ‘Marina’ blue featured in NYFW’s Spring/Summer 2026 trend report, a collection of colors straight from the runways that “signals fresh silhouettes, unconventional pairings and novel self-expression that showcases humanity in all its guises.” The Pantone Color Institute declared that “designers at NYFW Spring / Summer 2026 fearlessly step into personal expression, a dramatic bulwark against AI and creeping homogenisation.”

Princess Kate’s outfit, while formulaic to her bold suit + classic shirt uniform of late, was anything but homogenous. The Savoy blue stood out amongst the crowds, while showing her creativity and dedication to sartorial diplomacy.

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