With Thanksgiving just a day away and Black Friday sales in full swing, now's the time to save on holiday outfits. If you're looking for some festive wardrobe inspiration, look no further than Princess Kate, who always seems to nail Christmas dressing.
I'll admit to having bought more than a few of her sweaters, earrings and bags over the years, and Cyber Week is ideal for trying out some royal favorites for less. Plenty of royally-approved brands are offering deep discounts this year, with everyone from Aspinal of London to Boden luring shoppers in with deals on the princess's favorite pieces. But as any good Replikater (yes, it's a thing) knows, you don't have to be so literal when it comes to shopping Kate's style.
With a creative eye and a bit of searching, you can find similar pieces to those worn by the Princess of Wales for hundreds less. Ahead, my favorite Black Friday deals inspired by Princess Kate, along with some of her exact pieces marked down for the holiday.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.