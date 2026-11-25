Speaking to the "Breaking Beauty" podcast in March 2025, Martin revealed that the Duchess of Sussex's wedding beauty prep "was basically a lot of Tatcha," and the duchess later added the brand's Dewy Skin Cream and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist to the royal wedding beauty section of her now-defunct ShopMy page.
Multiple products from Tatcha can be spotted in the background of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's “Harry & Meghan” documentary on Netflix as Martin did her makeup, and last year, the beauty pro also shared an Instagram video sharing how he achieved Meghan’s Paris Fashion Week 2025 look.
"I did my usual skin prep with her, which was a lot of Tatcha, and I'm not saying that because I'm with the brand, but it's a skincare ritual that has been in my kit and I used on all my clients for years," Martin, who serves as Global Director of Artistry and Education at Tatcha, shared.
One tip he used to combat dry airplane skin was combining the brand's Longevity Serum with foundation, sharing that the trick "added another layer of radiance to her makeup, which made her look even more juicy and glowy."
I've used nearly all of Meghan's favorite Tatcha products over the years, but my most frequent re-purchases are the Serum Stick and Classic Rice Powder face wash, which Meghan herself once told Allure "just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation."
With this Black Friday sale I'll be stocking up on my favorites—and trying a few new items, too.
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Tatcha
Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm
This sparkly lip balm was spotted in the background as Daniel Martin prepped Meghan for an event in the “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary.
Tatcha
The Rice Polish: Classic
Meghan has praised the "subtle exfoliation" of this Rice Polish, made from a blend of Japanese rice powder and silk protein.
Tatcha
The Serum Stick
Martin uses this line-smoothing serum stick on the Duchess of Sussex, and I've found it helps your undereye concealer go on much more smoothly.
Tatcha
The Water Cream
Another product that was spotted in the “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary is Tatcha's oil-free, lightweight gel moisturizer.
Tatcha
Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
This lightweight mist is one of the products Meghan used on her wedding day, and I use it before foundation to refresh my skin and give it a more even finish.
Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask
Another Tatcha lip product featured in Harry and Meghan's documentary, this gel-textured mask can be applied at bedtime or used during the day for extra shine.
Tatcha
The Longevity Serum
Martin shared that he used this firming, revitalizing serum mixed with Meghan's foundation during Paris Fashion Week 2025.
Tatcha
The Essence
Made from a double-fermented complex of Akita rice, Okinawa algae and Uji green tea, this water-like product seen on Martin's makeup table boosts hydration and firmness.
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream
Meghan used this intensely-moisturizing, Japanese purple rice-filled cream on her wedding day, and it's become one of my travel go-tos.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.