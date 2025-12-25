Princess Kate knows there's nothing wrong with being an outfit repeater .

For the royal family's attendance at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene's Christmas service, Kate wore a brown plaid Blazé Milano coat, complete with a patterned scarf and a brown Juliette Botterill Millinery fascinator . It wasn't Kate's first time wearing the coat this year—and the first occasion marked a special day for her.

Back in January, Kate wore the same tartan coat during a visit to London's Royal Marsden Hospital, where she announced that her cancer was in remission . Kate received her cancer treatment at Royal Marsden, and she honored the hospital's medical team by donating a Christmas tree there earlier this month.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Kate, and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year," Kate noted in her 2024 Christmas letter . The letter also spoke of caring for one another during "the most difficult times," which many fans saw as a reference to her and King Charles' cancer diagnoses.

And while the royal family has seen many ups and downs over the past few years, Christmas Day was a distinctly joyous occasion. To accessorize her Blazé Milano coat, Kate wore Cartier 's 18-karat gold Trinity earrings, which retail for $3,850 on the Cartier website .

For the Christmas Day outing, Princess Charlotte matched her mom in a brown coat, while Prince William, Prince George, and Prince Louis all wore suits.

The bespoke coat may be one of Princess Kate's favorites, too. She wore the Blazé Milano tartan to visit imprisoned women in February, just weeks after sporting it at the Royal Marsden Hospital.