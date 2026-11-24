Queen Elizabeth was ahead of her time with the natural nail trend, preferring to go polish-free, although she once purchased a bottle of Essie's sheer pink Ballet Slippers. Princess Kate rarely paints her nails, going for sheer, understated colors when she does, while Meghan Markle has embraced neutral shades like milky pinks and soft whites along with her deeper polishes.
When you're wearing bright colors, sequins and velvet, a more neutral nail lets your outfit shine. “I think the appeal of a barely-there manicure is that it looks incredibly polished and timeless,” U.K.-based professional nail artist Jessica White tells Marie Claire.
White says the royal approach to nails is “all about enhancing the natural nail rather than transforming it,” adding that "finding a shade that complements your skin tone" is key.
"Cooler undertones tend to suit sheer pinks, while warmer undertones work beautifully with peachy or beige shades," she advises. "Some of my favorite OPI shades for this look are Put It In Neutral, Bubble Bunny and Love Is in the Bare."
You don't have to go to a salon to achieve Princess Kate's signature nails, but White says that taking the extra time to prep your nails and cuticles "is everything with this type of manicure."
"I’d start by gently pushing back the cuticles, removing any excess skin and filing the nails into a consistent shape," she says, recommending a "relatively short" length. "My biggest tip is not to overload the nail with color," White shares. "You want to see a little of the natural nail underneath, which gives that effortless, expensive-looking finish."
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If you're the more-is-more type when it comes to nail color, look no further than Princess Diana, who regularly rocked red nails in the '90s. "It’s such a beautiful contrast to the more understated neutral nail looks traditionally associated with the Royal Family," White says.
"Red nails are timeless, confident and particularly lovely around Christmas," the nail artist says, suggesting "a classic, true red" like OPI’s Big Apple Red.
When it comes to my own manicures, I tend to go for the Queen Elizabeth and Kate approach, and I didn't even get my nails done for my wedding. My last gel polish experience left my nails fairly damaged, leading me to stick with Londontown's Kur nail concealer—one of my favorite tricks for quick nails that look sheer but put together.
When I'm looking for something with longer wear but don't want to deal with the damage, my new obsession is the Manucurist Green Flash system. Its starter kit includes a mini LED lamp and a three-step system that promises up to 21 days of wear with its special Xtrem Flash top coat. I went for a royally-approved milky pink manicure for my first attempt at the regimen earlier this month—an appropriate choice before I headed to California for the new Princess Diana exhibition.
I was surprised at how fast and easy the system was to apply, especially for someone who isn't great at polishing her own nails. Although I swapped out my shade after 12 days, the barely-there color was still going strong and took only a minute to remove with Manucurist's Green Flash Dissolvant. Next up was a Princess Diana-esque red mani this past week, a color I'll be wearing for the holidays and beyond.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.